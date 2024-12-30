Liverpool are keen to sign a new centre-back in January or next summer and are ‘prepared’ to launch a big-money bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, per reports.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool will look to sign a new defender amid the uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract next summer.

We understand that Liverpool plan to bring in a new centre-back regardless of whether Van Dijk puts pen to paper over an extension, of which the Reds are confident of, as they believe they need a longer-term option at the back.

“I love the club, the club loves me,” said Van Dijk in a recent interview with The Times’ Paul Joyce. “I love the fans, the fans love me, and it is a very good foundation to be successful.

“In my opinion, I can play for another three, four years, at least at the highest level. We will see what the future brings.”

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are ‘prepared to make a significant £65m bid’ for Crystal Palace and England star Guehi.

The 24-year-old was the subject of of three bids from Newcastle United, with the final offer amounting to around £60million, including add-ons. Palace stood firm and kept the player, but more clubs could join the race for his signature in the coming weeks and months.

Liverpool face Newcastle, Chelsea competition for Guehi

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed back in November that Liverpool had shortlisted Guehi as a potential target for 2025.

As mentioned, we understand that Arne Slot is keen to bring in a new centre-back to compete with the likes of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Jarrell Quansah.

TEAMtalk sources state that Guehi is ‘admired greatly’ behind the scenes at Anfield, although he would be an expensive addition – something Liverpool may be reluctant to do mid-season.

Sevilla star Loic Bade is also on Liverpool’s centre-back shortlist and he would be a more affordable option in January.

It’s also worth noting that Newcastle still hold concrete interest in Guehi. Chelsea are also very keen on bringing Guehi back to Stamford Bridge.

The London side are keen to bring in a new central defender and have earmarked that as a key position to strengthen in the coming months. They are weighing up a bid for Guehi and sources say they are in a strong position to land him due to his love for the club, while the Blues also have first refusal to match any offers that are made for the player as well as a 20% sell-on clause.

Sources have been clear that if Chelsea are to come in then Guehi will be extremely tempted and interested in a move to Stamford Bridge. He was part of the youth set-up at Cobham and has strong ties to the club.

The race for Guehi is heating up and he is expected to be on the move next summer, if not in January. Whether or not Liverpool do launch a bid for him next month still remains to be seen.

