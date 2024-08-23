Liverpool are still the only club across Europe’s top five leagues to have not made a signing this summer but that is expected to change in the coming days.

The Reds are on the verge of sealing a £30m agreement for talented Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, although he won’t make an immediate impact on the squad.

Mamardashvili will likely be sent back to Valencia on a season-long loan once Liverpool sign him, with Alisson set to be the main man between the sticks under Arne Slot.

Liverpool are scouring the market for other potential targets and there have been suggestions that they could try and bring in a new winger.

The Reds were heavily linked with Newcastle star Anthony Gordon earlier in the window and even agreed a deal with the Magpies to sign him.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even scheduled for the pair but the deal ultimately collapsed. Liverpool are now looking at other winger targets and Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is reportedly an option.

Liverpool plot Napoli raid

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting ‘sensational late-window move’ for long-term target Kvaratskhelia.

Slot’s side are said to be eyeing a ‘marquee’ signing before deadline day after previously missing out on Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Kvaratskhelia, 23, has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time amid doubts over his future at Napoli. He is considered one of the best wingers in Europe and impressed for Georgia at Euro 2024.

He joined Napoli in 2022 and has made 90 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring 25 goals and making 26 assists in the process.

Kvaratskhelia is very popular with the club’s fanbase and his excellent performances have earned him the nickname ‘Kvaradona’ – in homage to legendary figure Diego Maradona.

The report claims that Liverpool would have to put forward a bid of over £70m to have any chance of signing the Georgian this summer.

Napoli, meanwhile, are looking to generate cash from player sales to fund moves for their top targets, including Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku.

The Partenopei still expect Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen to leave in the coming days, but would be much more reluctant to lose Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool have had their eye on him for a while though so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they do make an offer for him.

The fresh links with the winger come amid the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield.

Salah will stay with Liverpool this summer but it’s likely he will leave at the end of the season. Whether that is for a fee or on a free transfer still remains to be seen.

