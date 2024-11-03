Liverpool tipped to sign Bundesliga forward in big-money transfer as Mo Salah replacement hunt intensifies

Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi and are ready to battle top European clubs for the 22-year-old’s signature, per reports.

The Reds are planning ahead for the potential departure of Mohamed Salah and sporting director Richard Hughes has drawn up a shortlist of replacement candidates.

Salah, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and TEAMtalk sources say it is unlikely he will pen an extension with Liverpool, with a lucrative free transfer to Saudi Arabia on the cards.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Liverpool are ready to rival Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain for Adeyemi. The report adds that the German was also a target for Italian giants Juventus last summer, but a move to Turin looks improbable.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is said to be a huge admirer of Adeyemi, while PSG are reportedly keen to sign him AND Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Borussia Dortmund will demand a minimum of €50m (£42m / $54m) for Adeyemi, which should be within Liverpool’s reach should they choose to move for him.

Adeyemi can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, so could provide cover in a number of positions for the Reds.

Adeyemi is a concrete target for Liverpool – sources

We exclusively revealed at the end of September that Liverpool view Adeyemi as a potential Salah successor, so the Reds’ interest in the Dortmund star is genuine.

But he isn’t the only player on Liverpool’s shortlist and they have not yet decided who to focus on. We understand that Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Real Sociedad figure highly on the Reds’ transfer shortlist.

Sane, 28, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and if he doesn’t sign an extension will be available on a free transfer, which could put him at the top of Liverpool’s shortlist.

Non-German clubs will be eligible to open pre-contract talks with Sane from January 1st if he doesn’t sign a new Bayern contract before then.

Liverpool are keen to have a conversation with Sane so he will be a player to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks.

Adeyemi, however, also has plenty of admirers behind the scenes at Anfield so it is certainly possible that Liverpool could launch a bid for him.

TEAMtalk sources say that a transfer for Adeyemi is more likely at the end of the season than in January.

Liverpool gossip: TAA latest / Real Madrid midfielder eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are doing all they can to tie right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid.

Like Salah, the defender is out of contract at the end of the season and as things stand, will be available on a free transfer next summer.

Alexander-Arnold will also be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January. Recent reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid are willing to offer him a contract worth around £15m to convince him to make the switch to the Bernabeu.

However, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are not threatened by Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold and believe he will sign a new contract with them soon.

In other news, Liverpool have fresh hope of sealing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with the LaLiga giants ready to consider bids for him in January.

Tchouameni would cost around the £100 million mark to sign. However, we understand that Liverpool would sanction a huge spend for the correct target.

Tchouameni being 24 years old makes him attractive to Liverpool as he ticks the under-25 box they look at for big signings.

Liverpool are in the title race and will strengthen Slot’s squad in the next two windows with new signings, sources have stated. They want to back their manager with the next generation of stars at Anfield.

A new defensive-minded midfielder is one of their priorities, as evidenced by their failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi over the summer.

