Liverpool are the only Premier League team still not to make a signing but with Martin Zubimendi’s arrival just around the corner, their transfer window is about to heat up.

Reports from Spain suggest that the Reds are ready to pay Zubimendi’s £51m release clause and personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the Real Sociedad star.

He looks set to become the first acquisition of the Arne Slot era at Anfield, but he won’t be the last this summer as Liverpool plot a dazzling double raid on Newcastle.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool remain keen on Anthony Gordon as they look to bring in a new winger before the window slams shut.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even booked for the pair but the Magpies were ultimately able to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead, so the deal was shelved.

READ MORE: Liverpool draw up four-man shortlist of Zubimendi alternatives as Richard Hughes prepares for transfer twist

But the report suggests that Gordon, who is valued at approximately £75m by Newcastle, could still join Liverpool in the coming weeks.

The former Everton man was a boyhood Liverpool supporter and as we have consistently reported, is keen to make the switch to Anfield.

Whether Liverpool are willing to match his £75m price tag late in the window remains to be seen.

Liverpool have ‘enquired’ for Bruno Guimaraes

GIVEMESPORT’s report claims that Liverpool could also pursue a deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after they’ve signed Zubimendi.

The Merseyside giants have made enquiries about the Brazilian international and while he remains happy at St James’ Park, his agents haven’t ruled out ‘late window drama.’

Guimaraes’ future was in doubt earlier this summer when several top clubs considered triggering his £100m release clause, which has now expired.

Reports suggest it would likely take a minimum of £100m for Newcastle to consider parting ways with the 26-year-old.

This comes after Guimaraes was welcomed into Newcastle leadership group by Eddie Howe.

Bruno was proud to captain Newcastle in their pre-season tour of Japan last week, and he is now in the inner circle of leaders at St James’ Park.

“I’m very happy and the gaffer has given me a big responsibility to be in the leadership group,” he told BBC Sport.

“I want to be a leader and help the club in so many ways. I also want to help this guy [Howe] because I am grateful for him. I want to deliver something special for them.”

This show of commitment to Newcastle from Guimaraes is telling, but it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do launch a bid for him after they tie up a deal for Zubimendi, which looks increasingly likely.

DON’T MISS: Every centre-back linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star, Arne Slot favourite