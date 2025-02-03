Liverpool to accept Sunderland bid for record-breaking star after Arne Slot left red-faced

Sunderland are ‘expected’ to sign a record-setting Liverpool star after his exit was approved, and why Arne Slot has signed off on the deal has been revealed.

Liverpool missed the chance to complete the revamped Champions League group phase with a 100 percent record last Wednesday.

The Reds fell to a 3-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven, though with Barcelona faltering against Atalanta, Liverpool still secured top spot.

Arne Slot rotated heavily for the tie in his home country of the Netherlands. Among those to feature from the off were striker, Jayden Danns.

The youngster set a club record that night when becoming Liverpool’s youngest ever player to start a Champions League tie at the age of 19 years and 13 days.

But fast forward just a few days and Danns is now on course to leave Liverpool for a new chapter at promotion-chasing Sunderland.

According to the Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, Liverpool have greenlit Danns’ departure via the loan route.

Danns has ‘attracted plenty of interest’, though it’s Championship high flyers Sunderland who he’s ‘expected’ to join.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in the table, just six points off Sheffield United in second and eight points adrift of Leeds United in first.

Danns could have a major bearing on who wraps up those automatic promotion places, and why Liverpool have authorised the striker’s exit has emerged…

Arne Slot has embarrassment of riches

Explaining why Slot has okayed Danns’ exit, Pearce pointed to Liverpool’s attacking depth along with their surprising lack of injuries.

Many top flight teams – especially those competing on multiple fronts – are ravaged by injury right now.

However, Liverpool boast a remarkably clean bill of health, with only Joe Gomez – who is nearing a return from a hamstring injury anyway – and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines.

As such, Slot can call upon all six of his frontline forwards at present – Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez. Harvey Elliott can also play on the right side of the front three if required.

Accordingly, Danns has been allowed to leave and the hope is he’ll receive valuable first-team experience at Sunderland.

Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest as Arsenal aim for Tel; Chelsea sanction two exit medicals