Liverpool to battle Tottenham for Xabi Alonso favourite as star’s price tag is revealed

Liverpool are the only side across Europe’s top five leagues not to have made a signing but that is expected to change in the final days of the transfer window.

Reports suggest that Arne Slot is keen to bring in a new centre-back amid the uncertainty surrounding Reds captain Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk has entered the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract and while talks are ongoing about an extension, whether the 33-year-old puts pen to paper remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Gomez this summer.

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in Joe Gomez as they look to move on defensive duo Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badisahile, while Newcastle and Crystal Palace have also been linked with him.

Liverpool have slapped a £40m price tag on Gomez and if he does leave in the coming days, Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie could be his replacement.

Liverpool plot move for Bundesliga ace

According to Diario Expreso, Hincapie is ‘wanted’ by the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid and a late move is possible for him.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Leverkusen’s title-winning 2023/24 campaign. He made 43 appearances for the German champions last term, helping his side to 20 clean sheets in the process.

The report claims that Hincapie is ‘undecided’ on whether to stay with Leverkusen this season and is keen to evaluate proposals from other clubs.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso wants to keep the Ecuadorian international but the German side would consider offers in the region of £50m for him.

Hincapie is set to sit down and discuss his next move with his agents in the coming days and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool do launch an offer.

Liverpool’s priority, however, is to sign a new midfielder. Their top target was Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, but he rejected a move to Anfield in a major blow for the Reds.

Reports suggest that Adrien Rabiot, who is a free agent after leaving Juventus, is the next midfielder on the shortlist of Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes.

Man Utd have also been linked with a move for Rabiot but they are now closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

Liverpool will still have to move quickly to sign Rabiot, however, with various top clubs from Europe and Saudi Arabia chasing his signature.

