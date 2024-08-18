Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi amid claims that Newcastle have cooled their interest in the centre-back.

The Reds secured a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener on Saturday – their first game with new manager Arne Slot at the helm.

Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah started at centre-back against the Tractor Boys, with Ibrahima Konate coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Van Dijk’s future at Anfield continues to be shrouded in uncertainty, however, because he’s entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Fellow Reds defender Joe Gomez’s future is also unclear amid reported interest from clubs within the Premier League.

Liverpool have been keen to sign a new centre-back this summer to be a long-term replacement for Van Dijk and their hunt could intensify if Gomez leaves.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Guehi, who has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle, has admirers behind the scenes at the Merseyside club.

Newcastle have so far had four bids rejected for Guehi – the latest of which amounted to £65m including add-ons. Crystal Palace are reportedly holding out for £75m.

The Magpies are now considering pulling out of the race due to the Eagles’ demands and the PSR issue that would surround a transfer of that size.

Liverpool plot move for Marc Guehi

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Paisley Gates, Liverpool have identified Guehi as the ‘perfect signing’ for this summer’s transfer window.

The shock report adds that the Reds view Guehi as the ideal long-term partner for Ibrahima Konate in central defence – suggesting that Van Dijk’s time at Anfield is running short.

Indeed, it’s claimed that Liverpool are ‘planning for life without’ the Dutchman, but whether they’d be able to match his £75m price tag remains to be seen.

However, if Newcastle pull out of the race for Guehi then Liverpool would have the opportunity to swoop in for his signature.

The 24-year-old was one of the Three Lions’ standout performers at Euro 2024 and along with Liverpool and Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and others have also been linked with him.

The former Chelsea man made 25 Premier League appearances last season and helped Crystal Palace to seven clean sheets in the process.

He played the full 90 minutes of the Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Brentford on Sunday but TEAMtalk sources say there is still a good chance he could depart Selhurst Park this summer.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do come forward with a bid for Guehi, but it will have to be over £65m at least to stand any chance of being accepted.

