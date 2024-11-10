Liverpool will ‘definitely’ sign a ‘big-money’ centre-back next summer if Virgil van Dijk doesn’t sign a new contract with the Reds, according to reports.

Van Dijk, 33, is under contract until the end of the season and is yet to sign an extension, prompting speculation that he could leave on a free transfer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are planning for Van Dijk’s potential departure and ‘at least one’ new defender will be signed if he does leave.

Van Dijk will be free to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st and there is serious interest in him from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and elsewhere.

Liverpool ‘remain keen’ to tie their captain down to a new contract but as time drags on, the speculation surrounding his future will only increase.

The report claims ‘the signing of a new centre-back has risen up their list of priorities as they look to strengthen the back line of Arne Slot’s side.’

Liverpool have ‘set aside funds to land a marquee defender signing in the January transfer window’ but if Van Dijk leaves, they will be forced to sign another centre-back to replace him.

Liverpool plan for Van Dijk exit

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are confident of tying Van Dijk down to a new deal and talks are already underway over an extension.

We understand that Liverpool are set to offer Van Dijk what will likely be a two-year extension, with the club keen to hold the option to trigger an additional year.

There is not the same confidence surrounding the futures of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Sources expect Salah to leave on a free transfer next summer, while Alexander-Arnold is a key target for Real Madrid, who intend to open contract talks with him in January.

However, Liverpool certainly have drawn up a shortlist of potential centre-back targets. As previously reported, the Reds have registered an interest in Sevilla star Loic Bade, while Crystal Palace and England man Marc Guehi is also on their radar.

Liverpool round-up: Endo transfer-listed / Man City want Zubimendi

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Liverpool are set to listen to offers for out-of-favour midfielder Wataru Endo in January and next summer.

It’s claimed that Liverpool rate Endo in the €15m-18m bracket, which equates to around £12.5m-£14.9m. Accepting a bid in that region would represent a small loss on their £16m investment, but they likely didn’t expect to ever make a profit on him given his age. The new price tag is still slightly higher than the €14m bid they rejected from Marseille before the start of this season.

The latest contenders to sign Endo, according to reports, are AC Milan, who appreciate his versatility and quality and thus could take him to Serie A for the first time in his career.

In other news, Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as they look to bring in cover for injured superstar Rodri.

Liverpool agreed to pay Zubimendi’s release clause of €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) over the summer but he ultimately snubbed the move to Anfield.

Liverpool could reignite their pursuit of Zubimendi in January, especially if Endo is sold, but they will now face competition from rivals Man City for his signature.

