Liverpool to generate £170m from five sales ahead of history-making spend

A monumental summer window is on the horizon at Anfield

Liverpool aim to pull in around £170m from the sales of five squad players in a window where the Reds will spend more than ever before, according to reports.

Liverpool may well be Premier League champions, though the squad Arne Slot will attempt to defend their title with will take on a whole new look.

Having kept their powder relatively dry for three windows (having only signed Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa), the Reds fully intend to overhaul their side.

A club-record spend is planned, with Liverpool set to blow away their previous single-window high of £172.05m in the summer of 2018. Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri arrived at that time.

The first piece of the puzzle is a £175m triple swoop for Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

After that, additions could be sought at right-back if and when Trent Alexander-Arnold departs. A new left winger could also be signed pending the future of Luis Diaz who per Fabrizio Romano, has concrete chances to move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool have cash to splash, though they also intend to offset much of their spend through a series of player sales.

A fresh update from The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, has shed light on the five squad players the Reds intend to offload. If Liverpool get their way and their valuations are met, as much as £170m could be recouped.

Firstly, Pearce confirmed back-up goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, is expected to depart once Mamardashvili arrives on July 1.

Mamardashvili will take Kelleher’s place as No 2 and with the Irishman desperate to become a regular starter, he’ll be allowed to leave. Liverpool value Kelleher at £30m.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas will also become surplus to requirements once the new left-back – projected to be Kerkez – arrives.

The Telegraph claimed Tsimikas will be ‘available’ for transfer and The Athletic reported much the same, adding: ‘Signing a left-back this summer would likely lead to the sale of Kostas Tsimikas.’

Midfielder Tyler Morton is also on the chopping block and ‘expected to leave Liverpool this summer.’ Bids of around £20m will be sought.

The final two exits on Liverpool’s agenda involve Ben Doak and Darwin Nunez.

Fresh off his dazzling loan stint with Middlesbrough, Doak will be made available for sale at £30m. Crystal Palace are admirers.

Nunez, meanwhile, is almost certain to move to the Saudi Pro League. The Athletic claimed Liverpool were told by an intermediary back in January that Saudi deal-makers are prepared to pay £70m for the Uruguayan.

Which exit-linked stars Liverpool will keep

Plenty of other Liverpool stars have been linked with leaving Anfield at season’s end. However, Pearce ran the rule over all involved and offered insight into which exit-linked stars will stay.

Jarell Quansah continues to be a player of interest at Newcastle. However, Liverpool ‘aren’t looking to sell him’ and are even planning to install the 22-year-old as cover for Conor Bradley at right-back if the club decide a direct replacement for Alexander-Arnold isn’t required.

Wataru Endo is another who won’t depart barring a change to the current plans. Endo hasn’t started a single Premier League match this season but remains a key performer off the bench when Liverpool attempt to close out games.

Harvey Elliott has publicly admitted he’ll consider his future amid a frustrating lack of opportunities.

But again, Liverpool ‘want Elliott to stay’ and the star’s attitude despite challenging times in his budding career has remained ‘impeccable.’

Elliott is a lifelong Liverpool fan and will continue to give priority to Liverpool when determining his future.

Federico Chiesa is expected to be the subject of interest from Italian sides following a lacklustre first season in England. Nevertheless, Pearce stated ‘there’s little appetite internally to offload Chiesa.’

Finally, The Athletic reporter suggested neither Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz want to leave. Barcelona are circling over Diaz, while both players have interest from Saudi Arabia.

Pearce concluded: ‘The futures of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been the subject of speculation. Diaz continues to be linked with Barcelona but he’s coming off the back of his best season for Liverpool, who do not want to lose him.

‘The same goes for Jota. There’s no sign of either pushing for a move.’

