Liverpool are big admirers of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and are reportedly willing to splash out a huge sum to sign him next summer.

Arne Slot wants to bring in more competition for Dominik Szoboszlai and the 21-year-old German international is viewed as the ideal candidate by the Reds.

Wirtz played a major role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title and cup-winning 2023/24 campaign and now Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Xabi Alonso’s star man.

According to journalist Diego Mengual, Real Madrid are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Wirtz and are in ‘pole position’ to win the race for his signature.

However, claimed that Liverpool are ‘willing to go all out and pay €120m (£100.6m; $134m)’ to sign Wirtz, which is ‘what Leverkusen are asking for’ – threatening Madrid’s pursuit.

Wirtz is under contract with Leverkusen until 2027 and has an excellent relationship with manager Alonso, so has no immediate desire to leave the club.

But that could change if the likes of Madrid and Liverpool come calling next summer, but they aren’t the only European giants interested in bringing him in.

Man City also plotting Wirtz swoop

As we reported on Friday, Manchester City are also keen on Wirtz and view him as an ideal long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne, 33, is out of contract next summer and is unlikely to pen an extension. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keeping tabs on his situation and are willing to offer him a huge wage.

The Belgian’s departure could trigger a big-money swoop from Man City for Wirtz next summer. Leverkusen’s valuation of Wirtz is unlikely to change so his suitors will have to cough up €120m to bring him in.

Liverpool would have to break their transfer record to sign Wirtz, but they have previously made a bid of that size when they attempted to beat Chelsea to Moises Caicedo, who they were willing to pay £111m for.

Bayern Munich are also admirers of Wirtz and they can’t be ruled out of the race for the attacking midfielder just yet.

Liverpool eye new left-back; interested in Viktor Gyokeres

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also looking to bring in a new left-back to compete with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan revealed earlier this week that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been identified as a target by the Reds’ recruitment team.

Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with Kerkez but as per an update from Fabrizio Romano, their interest in the defender has since cooled.

Liverpool therefore have a chance of signing Kerkez in January but he won’t come cheap, as he’s viewed as a vital player by Bournemouth.

The Reds are also among the clubs interested in Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres. Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are also keen on the former Coventry man, who has a release clause of £85m.

