Giorgi Mamardashvili could be Liverpool's first and only signing of the window

Liverpool are still eager to secure some big signings in the current transfer window despite the club so far failing to bring in any players thus far and time running out to get any deals done.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool remain confident of securing the signature of Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds have no reason to engage in any panic buying given the strong squad that Arne Slot has inherited from Jurgen Klopp but would like to add to their goalkeeper options to give Alisson genuine competition for the No 1 berth.

Caomhin Kelleher has been on the bench for the opening two matches of the Premier League campaign but the Irishman wants to be a regular starter and could still move away from Anfield this season, although it would seem that such a deal would be contingent on the arrival of a new goalkeeper.

Liverpool have called former Under-21 keeper Vitezslav Jaros into the first-team squad as cover for Kelleher and Alisson and they are likely to be just a little nervous about the impact any injuries to either player might have on their chances of maintaining another title challenge.

Outside of this highly specialised position, Liverpool have few concerns when it comes to the strength in depth of their squad even if they have pursued and failed to bag a handful of marquee targets.

Romano has revealed that Liverpool are still working on a deal to sign Mamardashvili and they have a meeting scheduled on Monday (today) to finalise the transfer.

“It’s still a really concrete possibility because Liverpool are working on it,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.

“There will be a new meeting on Monday, so tomorrow [Monday] could be an important day to try and close the deal for Mamardashvili. I’ve already told you there’s an agreement on the deal…”

“I can tell you, talking to sources, I can feel optimism to get the deal done.”

Alisson backs Liverpool swoop for keeper

Liverpool’s current No 1 Alisson has been kept in the loop by the Merseyside club and has supported the call to bring in another top stopper.

“I think the club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old,” Alisson said after confirming he would stay at Anfield despite Saudi Pro League interest.

“No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“I think it was a good idea, I knew about that (Mamardashvili) before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.”

Liverpool have great depth in most other positions but might still harbour concerns about the lack of a world class No 6 to shore up the middle of the park.

The club’s out-and-out defensive midfielders Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic are at awkward stages of their careers and haven’t been able to fill the void left by the departure of Fabinho last season. So far Slot has favoured the use of Ryan Gravenberch in the position. Gravenberch has played deepest among Liverpool’s midfielders and so far looks like the most improved Reds player under the new management.

Liverpool failed to capture Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who was seen as the ideal fit for that position and it appears that Slot will need to work with what he has in that position.

