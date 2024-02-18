Liverpool to poach second Bayer Leverkusen man after Xabi Alonso as plan for new Reds era takes shape

Liverpool have made Xabi Alonso their top choice to replace manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and are also eyeing a new director of football.

The Reds’ current director of football Jorg Schmadtke is set to depart Anfield alongside Klopp so plenty of big changes are set to take place.

Several players could also follow the German coach out of the exit door, with the future of Virgil van Dijk in doubt, for example.

Whoever succeeds Klopp will have a huge job on their hands. Alonso, Roberto de Zerbi, Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim have all been eyed by the Reds’ hierarchy, according to reports.

Alonso’s success with Leverkusen and the fact he already has a connection with the fans suggests he would be an ideal choice.

Leverkusen are currently eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and on track for their first league title since 2011.

Their recruitment has played a big part in their success and now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are looking at bringing in the German club’s director of football Simon Rolfes.

Liverpool plot double Bayer Leverkusen raid

The report claims that Alonso and Rolfes are ‘at the top Liverpool’s shortlist’ as they consider replacements for Klopp and Schmadtke.

Rolfes penned a new contract at the Bundesliga side last November to keep him at the club until 2028, while Alonso’s contract is set to expire in 2026.

Liverpool would have to pay a compensation fee to bring in the duo but that has not put them off.

Rolfes has helped bring the likes of on-fire striker Victor Boniface, former Arsenal man Granit Xhaka and quality left-back Alejandro Grimaldo to Leverkusen this season.

The trio, and others, have all played a big role in the German club’s recent success. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see Liverpool interested in both Rolfes and Alonso.

The Reds will hope to see some big signings brought in this summer regardless of who takes the helm as they look to kickstart their new era.

A young centre-back seems to be their priority at the moment, with the likes of Lille’s Leny Yoro, Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite all targeted.

