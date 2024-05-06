Liverpool to raid West Ham for Moyes signing with ‘secret release clause’ as Salah exit talk heats up

Liverpool star Mo Salah could still make a big-money move to Saudi Arabia and the club’s recruitment chiefs have drawn up a list of potential replacements.

David Ornstein recently claimed that the Reds were planning on keeping the Egyptian international for another season but that doesn’t seem to have put Saudi club Al Ittihad off.

A recent report states that Al Ittihad have submitted a £100m bid (including add-ons) for Salah, which Liverpool may be tempted to accept given he’s only under contract until 2025.

The Merseyside club have several exciting wingers on their radar and a fresh report has named West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as a potential replacement for Salah.

According to Dean Jones, Kudus may have a secret release clause in his Hammers’ contract that Liverpool can trigger in the coming weeks.

The Ghanaian international joined the London club for roughly £38m last summer and has proven to be an excellent signing.

He has made 31 Premier League appearances for West Ham so far, scoring seven goals and making five assists in the process, and has featured as a right winger or attacking midfielder.

Salah out, Kudus in for Liverpool?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Kudus could have a release clause in his current deal, which Liverpool may be tempted to trigger.

“It’s very difficult to get a clear gauge on the terms of any release clause that is in the contract as no one involved is really confirming anything.

“The foundations of the story seem concrete so my hunch is to believe that there is a trigger figure involved somewhere along the line.

“It’ll be interesting to find out what the level of it is and when it kicks in. If it is reasonable then you can imagine he might open up as a potential target for Liverpool, if Salah does end up leaving after all.”

It would be a major blow for West Ham to lose Kudus just one year after signing him so it will be interesting to see how this story progresses.

The Hammers are set to replace manager David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui at the end of the season, so perhaps a change of coach will convince Kudus to stay at the London Stadium.

As things stand, Salah remains a Liverpool player and it would take a huge offer to lure him away from Anfield.

