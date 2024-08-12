Liverpool are best placed to complete a surprise LaLiga signing that could mirror a masterful Chelsea plan, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the player is willing to accept Liverpool’s conditions.

The headlines around Liverpool’s transfer window at present largely revolve around Martin Zubimendi and a handful of exits for younger and fringe stars.

Zubimendi has been identified as the perfect player to pull the strings and control the tempo at the base of Arne Slot’s midfield.

While Zubimendi is yet to make a decision one way or the other, reports in both England and Spain have claimed the expectation is the 25-year-old will say yes to Liverpool.

Furthermore, the latest from the Basque region suggests Liverpool will wrap up a move for Zubimendi before Arsenal seal a deal for Mikel Merino.

That could prove pivotal for the Reds given Real Sociedad are determined to hold on to at least one of their midfield pair.

Elsewhere, Fabio Carvalho is primed to join Brentford in a permanent switch and youngsters Bobby Clark and James McConnell could both depart. Ben Doak is another teenage starlet the Reds are reportedly open to offers for.

However, today’s update regards the goalkeeping position despite the fact Liverpool have arguably the world’s No 1 stopper in Alisson Becker on the books.

Liverpool are in no immediate danger of losing Alisson either given he’s contracted until 2027.

Furthermore, back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has repeatedly proven he’s more than capable of stepping in during Alisson’s injury absences.

Valencia goalkeeper on Reds radar

Liverpool have been linked with what on the surface of it, appears to be a surprise move for Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old is among the world’s best in his position, though Valencia are open to cashing in.

The LaLiga side are seeking one high profile sale to help balance the books and fund re-investment in other positions.

They had intended to sell Javi Guerra to Atletico Madrid, though that move was shelved after Atleti prioritised Conor Gallagher instead.

The obvious question to ask is where does Mamardashvili fit in with Alisson and Kelleher in situ?

Liverpool to repeat Chelsea masterstroke

The answer lays in the form of one and potentially multiple loan spells away, with Liverpool seemingly intent on repeating a Chelsea masterstroke from the previous decade.

Chelsea signed Thibaut Courtois from Genk in 2011 despite having one of the world’s best in Petr Cech between the sticks.

Courtois was subsequently loaned out to Atletico Madrid for three successive seasons. After honing his craft in Spain, Courtois was recalled by Chelsea ahead of the 2014/15 season and took Cech’s place at a time when the ageing Czech legend was on the decline.

Liverpool could mirror that approach with Mamardashvili and Alisson. The Brazilian remains a truly world class performer for the time being, though will turn 32 in October and can’t maintain his ultra-high standards forever.

What’s more, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Valencia ace Mamardashvili is willing to be farmed out on loan upon joining Liverpool.

Liverpool favourites; Mamardashvili receptive to loan plan

“What I can say, and I think this is also an important detail, is that Mamardashvili would also be keen on this possibility [of joining Liverpool],” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“So Mamardashvili is also open to saying, okay, I’m going to Liverpool, I’m not going immediately, because now the goalkeeper is Allison, but maybe in the future I will be Liverpool goalkeeper.

“So he’s ready to go on loan, but still being a Liverpool player. So Mamardashvili is open to that. Now depends on Liverpool. They have to decide what they want to do.”

According to a fresh update out of Spain, Mamardashvili is on ‘pole position’ to become the major exit Valencia are seeking.

Furthermore, it’s also claimed ‘the club that currently has the best chance of [securing a transfer] is Liverpool.’

The Reds will reportedly now begin attempts to bring Valencia’s asking price down from their €45m target. Liverpool hope to seal a deal for a much reduced fee of around €30m.

