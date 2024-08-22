Liverpool have failed to sign a defensive midfielder so far despite coming close to landing Martin Zubimendi, and now the Reds could lose one of their players in the position.

It’s clear that Arne Slot is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park and Liverpool appeared to be on the verge of signing Zubimendi.

But the Spain international rejected the switch to Anfield to stay at Real Sociedad and now Liverpool are exploring other options, including free agent Adrien Rabiot.

Ryan Gravenberch played as a defensive midfielder in pre-season alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Slot is expected to use him there throughout this season.

The Dutch coach doesn’t seem to trust Wataru Endo and wants more competition for the Japanese international and Curtis Jones before the window slams shut.

The other defensive midfield option Liverpool have is youngster Stefan Bajcetic, who featured 22 times for the Reds under previous boss Jurgen Klopp.

Bajcetic is highly rated in the corridors of power at Anfield but reports suggest that he could be set for a loan move this season, further limiting Slot’s options in defensive midfield.

Celta Vigo plot Liverpool raid

According to Spanish outlet Faro de Vigo, LaLiga side Celta Vigo are ‘positioning themselves’ to sign Bajcetic on a season-long loan.

The outlet claims that Liverpool are keen to loan out the talented 19-year-old so he can get his progress back on track following his injury problems.

Bajcetic made just one Premier League appearance last term after picking up a serious calf injury and still isn’t back to full fitness.

Celta Vigo are yet to submit a concrete offer for Bajcetic as they are currently focused on getting some of their unwanted players off the books.

But the Spanish club are poised to make a move for the teenager should they part ways with midfielder Luca de la Torre.

With Liverpool ‘open’ to a loan the deal is there to be done, but it could be a risky move for the Reds if they sanction a deal before they land a new midfielder.

Bajcetic’s potential departure would leave Slot with Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones and Endo as his defensive midfield options and the manager isn’t convinced by the latter two.

Klopp was also convinced that Bajcetic is ‘ready’ to compete in the Premier League, so, interestingly, Liverpool aren’t taking their former manager’s advice.

“He showed now he is ready and for us, it is very helpful, with all of his natural skills,” Klopp said about the midfielder last year.

“It’s something we didn’t show often enough in the recent games; aggression, but a good aggression, it’s not that he kicks players. He is a good footballer on top of that, so that’s obviously very important in the centre of the park.

“I am really pleased he signed his new contract. He deserves it and I think he is really happy about it.”

