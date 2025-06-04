The final ‘key’ element of the record-breaking Florian Wirtz transfer to Liverpool is being ironed out and a top source has revealed Bayer Leverkusen won’t stand in the player’s way, along with the expected fee.

Liverpool are understood to have agreed personal terms with Wirtz, with the German superstar ready to sign a five-year contract once the Reds and Bayer Leverkusen have shaken hands on a deal.

Wirtz is currently on international duty with Germany as they prepare for tonight’s UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal. The 22-year-old is on standby to undergo a medical when given the green light by Leverkusen.

As such, all eyes are on Liverpool’s ongoing negotiations with Leverkusen and according to The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, all parties expect a compromise to be reached.

Leverkusen’s target valuation is €150m / £126m. Liverpool’s first bid worth ‘in excess’ of €100m / £84m was rebuffed, as was their second offer worth €130m / £109m.

According to a fresh update from reporter Ben Jacobs, the much-anticipated compromise could come at the €142.5m / £120m mark.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Jacobs declared: ‘Leverkusen want a deal that values the player at £120m.’

A transfer on that scale would not only smash Liverpool’s transfer record, but would also make Wirtz the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Liverpool’s current record is held by Darwin Nunez (£85m add-ons included from Benfica). The EPL record belongs to Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea.

However, Jacobs insisted a key part of the discussions between Liverpool and Leverkusen relates to the add-ons within the deal and how easy they are to achieve.

Jacobs added: ‘The nature of how easy these are for Bayer Leverkusen to attain is believed to be a key part of current discussions.’

DON’T MISS ⭐ Gary Neville drops Florian Wirtz verdict for Liverpool as pundit admits ‘surprise’ at fee

Bayer Leverkusen won’t obstruct Florian Wirtz transfer

Jacobs also stressed Leverkusen and their CEO, Fernando Carro, have already informed Wirtz they ‘won’t unduly stand in his way’ of a switch to Anfield.

As such, and if Liverpool do stretch that little bit further to Leverkusen’s reduced €142.5m / £120m valuation, a deal is there to be made.

And given Leverkusen are open to Liverpool topping up their bid with easily-achievable add-ons, the record-breaking deal now appears a matter of when and not if.

The 2025 summer transfer window opened earlier than usual on June 1. That was to reflect the revamped and expanded Club World Cup, with sides given a chance to get deals over the line before the tournament begins.

However, it briefly closes on June 10 before re-opening on June 16 where it then stays open until September 1.

Liverpool will hope and now expect to wrap up their move for Wirtz before the window closes for a week on June 10.

Latest Liverpool news – Gordon, Kerkez and more…

🔴 Anthony Gordon ‘open’ to Liverpool transfer with big-money sale to fund Newcastle raid – sources

🔴 Liverpool to seal Milos Kerkez deal IMMINENTLY with signing No. 3 to follow

🔴 Liverpool forward strikes ‘agreement’ to join European royalty as teammate targeted by EIGHT Prem clubs

How Liverpool took pole position for Florian Wirtz

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €130m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m down-payment with the Reds made up on add-ons and bonuses.

June 2: Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s second proposal, insisting they want as close as possible to their €150m valuation. With a €20m difference in valuations between the sides, talks are continuing in the hope that an agreement can soon be reached.

June 3: FSG grant Liverpool chiefs permission to raise their bid for Wirtz for a third time as the Reds work out at closing out on a final and total agreement.