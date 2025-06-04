Liverpool are on the verge of securing another major signing, with sources indicating that the Reds are close to finalising a £45m deal for Bournemouth’s talented left-back, Milos Kerkez.

The 21-year-old Hungarian international has agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions and is desperate to make the move to Anfield, marking a significant coup for manager Arne Slot as he looks to bolster his squad.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez in September 2024, so the story will be very familiar to our readers. Now, Liverpool are on the verge of sealing the blockbuster transfer.

Kerkez, who has impressed since joining Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, is excited and ready to take the next big step in his career by joining The Reds.

The youngster’s aggressive defending, powerful runs, and versatility have made him one of the Premier League’s standout young defenders, earning praise for his performances despite Bournemouth’s mid-table finish last season.

Valued at around £50m by the Cherries, negotiations are in their final stages, with Liverpool and Bournemouth working to iron out the remaining details.

The move comes as Liverpool seek a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, with Kerkez viewed as the ideal candidate to provide competition and depth at left-back. TEAMtalk understands that Kostas Tsimikas is set to be moved on if the deal is completed.

Bournemouth planning for Kerkez to join Liverpool

Bournemouth, aware of Kerkez’s potential departure, have already explored replacements, with links to Rennes’ Adrien Truffert and Marseille’s Quentin Merlin.

Kerkez’s desire to join Liverpool has been a key factor, with the player turning down interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to prioritise a move to Anfield.

When finalised, the transfer would be Liverpool’s second major signing this summer, following Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation, with Kerkez poised to become a cornerstone of Slot’s exciting new era.

The Premier League champions are working hard on multiple deals and are also trying to iron out a deal for Florian Wirtz. There is confidence that they will get that over the line and he will also join up for next season, becoming their third major signing early in the transfer window.

