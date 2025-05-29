Liverpool to sign two more after Florian Wirtz with arrivals count hitting five

Liverpool plan to follow their moves for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz with two more signings in a window that will obliterate records at Anfield, according to a top Reds source.

After three successive windows of frugal spending, Liverpool and owners FSG are finally ready to break the bank. The Reds’ highest single-window spend came in the summer of 2018 when forking out £172.05m on Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri.

That figure is expected to be surpassed by the trio of moves for Frimpong, Kerkez and Wirtz, though the spending won’t stop there.

Frimpong will cost roughly €35m / £29.5m, Kerkez is valued by Bournemouth at £45m and Bayer Leverkusen want £126m for Wirtz.

A deal anywhere close to that number for Wirtz will smash Liverpool’s transfer record, which remains £85m (add-ons included) for Darwin Nunez. The Premier League’s all-time record (Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for £115m) could also tumble.

The Reds are attempting to lower the cost of signing Kerkez and Wirtz, with The Guardian stating add-ons will play a huge part in the Wirtz move.

Liverpool are prepared to make the add-ons easily ‘achievable’. The purpose of offsetting part of the payments is to ensure the club can complete a monstrous squad overhaul in one go.

It’s common knowledge Liverpool want a striker this summer too. The Reds have thrown in the towel on Darwin Nunez who has interest from Saudi Arabia. If he prioritises staying in Europe, Atletico Madrid are circling.

And according to the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, Liverpool will accelerate moves for a striker and centre-back once Frimpong, Kerkez and Wirtz are signed and once Nunez is sold.

Steele wrote: “Wirtz is primed to follow [Frimpong] from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool and, after that, the Reds will step up a pursuit for a No 9 and a central defender, with Darwin Nunez likely to leave to raise cash.”

Which strikers and centre-backs are Liverpool pursuing?

Steele namechecked three frontmen on Liverpool’s radar – Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid).

None of that trio will come cheap, though Liverpool have cash to splash and there are no shortage of players they’re willing to offload to bolster the kitty even further.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been lined up by Brentford to replace Mark Flekken who is heading to Bayer Leverkusen.

Kostas Tsimikas is wanted at Leeds United and will be moved on once Kerkez arrives, while Harvey Elliott is expected to be the odd man out once Wirtz signs.

Steele stated: “Harvey Elliott was in tears at Anfield this weekend and has gone on the record hinting that this could be the end of the road for him, as much as he hates to admit it.

“Wirtz’s arrival will probably accelerate that and a number of sides in England and Germany are keen.”

Nunez will generate the biggest fee, while Liverpool are also eyeing £30m for Everton-linked Ben Doak who was signed from Celtic for just £600,000 three years ago.

Crucially for Liverpool, the proceeds from the sales of stars like Kelleher, Elliott and Doak will be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books given they’re classified as homegrown players.

While not named by Steele, Fabrizio Romano has stated there are possibilities for Jarell Quansah – another homegrown star – to leave this summer too. His exit would obviously hinge on a centre-back being signed.

Steele did not dive deep into which striker Liverpool will prioritise, though Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has suggested Ekitike tops the list at present…

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have held talks over the Frenchman’s signing, but with Chelsea now set to beat Manchester United to Liam Delap, Liverpool may soon have a free run at Ekitike.

Regarding the centre-back chase, Liverpool’s No 1 target was Dean Huijsen prior to the Spaniard agreeing to join Real Madrid for £50m.

Who Liverpool will pivot to should emerge as the window rolls on once signings one (Frimpong), two (Kerkez), three (Wirtz) and potentially four (striker) have been banked.