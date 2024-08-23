Liverpool are reportedly planning to launch a big-money offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United.

Man Utd have already seen two bids rejected for the England international – the last of which amounted to £50m including add-ons – and seem to have missed out.

The Red Devils remain interested in Branthwaite but Everton have stood firm on their price tag of over £75m and Dan Ashworth decided to bring in Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt as alternatives.

In a stunning twist, Everton’s bitter rivals Liverpool could now attempt to lure Branthwaite away from Goodison Park amid their hunt for a new centre-back.

Arne Slot is keen to bolster his defensive options amid the uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk, who has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Joe Gomez has also been linked with an exit amid interest from Chelsea, while Sepp van den Berg has officially joined Brentford in a deal worth £25m.

READ MORE: Big Liverpool exit announced as second star backed to join European champions

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is scouring the market for options. Bayer Leverkusen duo Piero Hincapie and Odilon Kossounou are reportedly admired, along with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

However, a fresh report suggests that Branthwaite is the Reds’ new top target for what remains of the summer window.

Jarrad Branthwaite ‘open’ to Liverpool move

According to Ken Lawrence, Liverpool are set to make the biggest bid for Branthwaite yet in a major twist.

The report claims that the Reds ‘will offer £63m plus £7m in add-ons’ for the defender, who is ‘OPEN’ to the move to Anfield.

Branthwaite is under contract until 2027 and on wages of £60,000 per week, but he knows his wages would ‘treble’ if he joined Liverpool.

Liverpool are ‘growing in confidence’ that they will be able to sign Branthwaite and according to the bookmakers, they are now more likely to bring him in than rivals Man Utd.

The last Everton player to make the controversial move across Stanley Park to Liverpool was Abel Xavier back in 2002.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has admitted Everton would be open to selling any player for the right price. However, he also said that he doesn’t expect any major movement before the window closes.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton have not budged Branthwaite’s price tag and if Liverpool bid £70m for him, it would almost certainly be rejected.

Everton have made £31m in net profit from transfers this summer but have limited funds to spend as they look to make some last minute improvements to their squad.

Dyche is desperate for a new right-back with Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson both sidelined with injuries and Everton have held talks with Newcastle about signing Kieran Trippier on loan.

The Toffees may also be forced to sign a new striker if Dominic Calvert-Lewin leaves. He has entered the last 12 months of his contract and has refused to sign an extension.

Everton also ideally want midfield reinforcements and another new winger, so it could be a frantic last few days of the window for them.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window