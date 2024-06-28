Liverpool could be set to step up their pursuit of yet another Brazilian goalkeeper as they prepare for life after Adrian and amidst the desire of Caoimhin Kelleher to depart Anfield.

The Reds have been tracking a Brazil international who is well-known to Alisson and has earned a recommendation from the iconic Liverpool stopper.

Liverpool offered Adrian a contract extension but the latest reports out of Spain suggest that the 37-year-old is firm in his decision to return boyhood club Real Betis.

Adrian will almost certainly make that announcement when his Liverpool contract expires next week, joining Thiago and Joel Matip in departing Anfield on a free transfer.

After declaring his intention to be a regular starting keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher is also anticipated to continue his push for a move away, which will force the Reds to turn to the transfer market.

Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento has become the leading candidate to fill the role of understudy to Alisson as well as his possible long-term replacement given that he has already been earmarked for a similar transition with Brazil.

Inter Milan have already tried and failed to bring the stopper to Europe this summer, but Liverpool believe that the Alisson connection could give them an inside track to signing the highly-rated gloveman who would jump at the chance to sit under Alisson’s learning tree.

Liverpool are convinced that they can secure the players services for a fee not much greater than the €15m offer that Inter saw rejected, provided they can find a way to sweeten the deal for the Brazilian team.

The Merseysiders will still need to ward off the attentions of Portuguese powerhouses Sporting and Benfica who would offer Bento a smoother transition to playing in Europe.

Athletico Paranaense are willing to listen to any serious offers for Bento but have not made up their minds to sell their star man and will hold onto him if their valuation is not met in the European summer window.

Agent Alisson could help get Bento deal over the line

It probably counts in Liverpool’s favour that Bento is currently on national team duty with Brazil at the Copa America where he is in close contact with Alisson.

Alisson is reported to have endorsed a move for Bento to Liverpool and could already be doing the work of convincing his compatriot to make the plunge.

The Brazilian No 1 has himself been the subject of transfer speculation with a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia said to be on the table should he desire it.

However, all signs currently point to Alisson staying on as the Arne Slot era kicks off next season.

