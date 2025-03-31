Liverpool have been told that the deal to take Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is NOT DONE YET – and they could yet persuade the player to extend his stay at Anfield if they do one thing, according to an observer.

The worst-kept secret was ‘unofficially, officially’ let out the bag last week when it was confirmed by multiple outlets and leading journalists that the Reds vice-captain has agreed a five-year contract to join Real Madrid and has stated his intentions to leave to the Liverpool board. Penning a deal to summer 2030, it was reported that Alexander-Arnold would amass a personal fortune of some £62m over the duration of the deal, together with receiving a significant signing-on fee for agreeing to quit Merseyside.

But six days on from that report, there is still no official confirmation from either club, while Alexander-Arnold himself is thought to be perplexed by the manner of the claims – together with the timing of it – given it’s since been claimed by a senior Sky Sports reporter that ‘nothing has changed’ nor been decided from the player’s point of view yet.

Now former Liverpool player-turned-pundit Stephen Warnock has added to those theories that suggest the 26-year-old could yet extend his stay at his boyhood club and commit to a new deal at Anfield after all.

“I still think there’s an opportunity where he could stay,” the pundit said on BBC1’s Football Focus. “I think there’s still that element where he’s almost going: ‘if you want me, you’re gonna have to pay for me’.

“If you think of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, their salaries are astronomical at the moment.

“Because Trent is a local lad, he won’t be on the type of money they’re on, and he will be thinking, ‘pay me what they’re getting paid’, and it might be a case of just closing that gap to enable that to happen.”

What has been said on Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?

Warnock’s comments come after Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy revealed over the weekend that Real Madrid are still awaiting confirmation from the player that he would be moving to the Bernabeu this summer.

“Liverpool have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player,” Reddy told Sky Sports.

“Both Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold were aligned in showing surprise at the stories that emerged this week, given nothing major has changed since January – no agreement has been reached, no deal has been signed, nor has a conclusion been communicated to either club.”

Despite that, our sources have revealed the likelihood of Alexander-Arnold taking up Real’s offer remains strong. Sources have indicated that their interest in signing the right-back dates back as far as January 2023.

And since October, we were informed that officials from the Spanish giants had been in what was described to us as ‘constant contact’ with the player’s entourage over a potential move to LaLiga.

There also remains real optimism that a deal would be agreed, with that stance since backed up with sections of the Spanish media claiming a deal was “99% done”.

Furthermore, the fact that several high-profile personalities, including Fabrizio Romano and Jamie Carragher, have both defended and appeared to confirm the move, would more than confirm that something is very definitely in the water.

In addition, respected journalist Henry Winter admits Liverpool supporters “will be feeling let down” by Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Anfield for Real Madrid – but has insisted life goes on for the Reds and having named the player ideally suited to replace him at right-back.

Given the lure that the Spanish giants hold, together with the apparent £240,000 a week deal on offer – which is set to earn the player a personal fortune of over £62m before tax over the duration of his stay – it would come as no surprise were the move to ‘officially become official’ before the season is over.

The possibility of Alexander-Arnold even being allowed to quit Anfield early has also been raised, with the Reds set to claw back a not-too-shabby sum of money for their vice-captain after all.

