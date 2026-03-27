Liverpool and Arsenal have been given short shrift following an enquiry over the availability of PSG superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – and the Reds have now been blocked from tentative approaches for FOUR wingers already this summer in their quest to sign a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside giants are stepping up their quest to sign a world-class heir to Salah after it was announced earlier this week that the Egyptian would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after nine trophy-laden years at the club.

But replacing the output of a man who has delivered an astonishing 377 goal contributions (255 scored, 122 assists) across his 435 appearances for the club was never going to be easy – and even with all the will in the world, clubs are seemingly not just bending over and allowing Liverpool to prise away their star assets.

That is certainly the case as far as where Kvaratskhelia is concerned, after sources revealed that Liverpool had joined Arsenal and Chelsea in having all made contact with the representatives of the PSG winger in recent months to check on his situation.

The trio of Premier League giants are all long-term admirers of the outstanding Georgian international, who continues to enhance his reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed that they were all told that Kvaratskhelia is not looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, having quickly settled into life in the French capital.

It should not be forgotten that this is Kvaratskhelia’s first full season in Paris following his arrival in January 2025, and he has already made a huge impression. This term, he has shone with 11 goals and seven assists to his name so far, underlining his growing importance to the side.

PSG currently boast one of the most formidable forward lines in world football, with Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele leading the attack, supported by Kvaratskhelia alongside Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.

Despite strong and continued interest from England, the Ligue 1 champions have no intention of cashing in on Kvaratskhelia at this stage.

Under contract until June 2029, his long-term commitment appears solid, and we revealed earlier this month that it would require a Premier League record bid of around £160m (€185m, $212m) to prise him away, reflecting his pivotal role in the squad and the Parisians’ reluctance to sell a core asset.

So while it comes as no surprise that elite clubs are monitoring one of Europe’s standout performers, the message from both player and club is clear – not for sale.

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Liverpool handed quadruple winger rejection already

Kvaratskhelia isn’t the only player Liverpool have already seen preliminary enquiries for hit dead ends.

Earlier this week, we revealed how the Reds have also explored ambitious moves for Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and Paris Saint-Germain duo Doue and Barcola.

But TEAMtalk understands those enquiries have been met with firm “not for sale” responses, and seemingly ending any pipe dreams of their ambitious signings before the market has even opened.

Indeed, Bayern’s resolute determination to keep Olise, who has scored 86 goal contributions (36 goals, 50 assists) from 94 Bayern appearances, has also been underlined by their president Uli Hoeness, who has ruled out his departure this summer.

Hoeness said: “If that’s true… I don’t believe it is, but Liverpool spent 500 million this year and are having a very bad season. So we won’t be contributing to them playing better next year.

“We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have many millions of fans around the world, and it does them little good if we have 200 million in the bank and play worse football every Saturday because of it.”

We have previously explained that Olise, himself, is settled in Bavaria and would likely target a move elsewhere if and when the time came to depart the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool outline seven other targets, with Everton man linked

While the enquiries for all four players are merely just that at this stage, and not firm bids, the quadruple setback has now forced Liverpool to look at more attainable targets within the market.

As a result, journalist Ben Jacobs has named seven wingers on the Reds’ radar and whom they have listed as possible replacements for the Egyptian.

Jacobs has also backed up our theory from earlier this week that suggests Liverpool could look to sign TWO new wingers this summer.

If you missed our exclusive news on Thursday, we explained how Liverpool had added an Everton star to their list of admired wingers that they could explore a summer deal for.

However, Everton’s stance on a would-be transfer to Liverpool for the winger has been made crystal clear to our sources.

On the subject of Salah, Liverpool have been told the departure of the star will benefit the team going next season, with the Egyptian looking like a shadow of the one who deserved to be in regular Ballon d’Or conversations and with the player’s drop-off making the Reds ‘look like they had 10 men’ this season.