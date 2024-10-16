Liverpool may be able to sign Sevilla star Loic Bade for a cut-price fee – despite the defender having a €60m release clause.

The Reds have been exploring the market for centre-backs, just in case Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk leaves at the end of his contract next summer.

TEAMtalk understands the Reds are ‘calm and confident’ the Netherlands international will put pen to paper on a new deal but amid this uncertainty, they have been linked with Sevilla’s Bade.

The 6ft 3in Frenchman was linked with interest from VfB Stuttgart and AS Roma over the summer window but in early September, he extended his stay with the La Liga team until 2029.

In that negotiation, a €60m (£50.6m/$66.3m) release clause was inserted, as Sevilla tried to protect their 24-year-old asset. Following speculation in England that the Spanish outfit could sell the defender to Liverpool for just €20m (£16.7m, $21.7m), fresh reports have countered that assertion.

Vamos Mi Sevilla FC claim Sevilla will ask for approximately €30m (£25m, $32.7m) from the Reds. Conversely, El Mira state the player has a €60m release clause, and ‘it’s not unreasonable’ for the Premier League giants to pay this amount by activating his clause.

Bade, who has been referred to as a possible successor to Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, may be the subject of more transfer rumours if he continues to shine at Sevilla this season.

Bade responds to transfer speculation

In his relatively young career, Bade has been at a host of clubs – with varying success. He impressed at Le Havre and Lens, but struggled at Rennes, and didn’t play a single game during a loan stint with Nottingham Forest, before finally settling at Sevilla.

After making 33 appearances for the Spanish side last term, he has become a regular at the Andalusia outfit. And after being something of a journeyman over the years, he made it clear he is happy at his current club.

In September, he told the Spanish media: “I’m focused on work. I spoke to (sporting director) Victor Orta and told him that I’m very happy here, the most important thing is that all parties are happy.

“I’ve changed clubs many times, but now I’m happy, I need stability and I’m in a place where I feel good, that’s why I wanted to continue at Sevilla. It’s my home, it’s the right and best place to give my best.

“I feel very good. I’m back with the group and I have a good feeling, it’s also good news to have extended my agreement. I’m very happy, if I could become captain later it would be great news for me.”

Incidentally, Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, and Joe Gomez as their other centre-back options and if Bade signed, he could act as competition to that trio. But if Van Dijk does leave, the Reds may need to make a statement centre-back signing to cover their tracks.

Liverpool eye Salah replacement

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, star player Mohamed Salah is likely to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next summer.

Therefore, the Reds are trying to find someone to succeed the Egypt international and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is one such target.

Liverpool also are reportedly interested in Inter Milan playmaker Nicolo Barella, but Madrid and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on him.

However, the Serie A side will not make it easy for clubs to sign the 27-year-old, whose contract runs until the summer of 2029.

Finally, the Anfield outfit and Tottenham have reportedly been told the asking price for top Bundesliga talent and Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The England Under-21 international and former Manchester City academy product could be available for a fee of around £40-50million (€47.8m-€60m) next summer.

