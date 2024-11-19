Liverpool have learned how much it will cost to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki as the financially-stricken club tries to secure some big-money sales in January.

The French side are facing relegation from Ligue 1 as they have reported debts of around €500m (£418m, $529.5m), but they could yet be saved from that fate if they sell some of their players.

Reports suggest they need £91m (€108.9m, $115m) in revenue before the end of the season to escape dropping down into Ligue 2 and that could allow teams like Liverpool to secure bargain fees for Lyon’s prized assets.

One of those individuals is attacking midfielder Cherki, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026. The Reds have been linked with the 21-year-old since the summer but he stayed put at the French team.

Now, Foot Mercato claims the France Under-21 international will cost between €30m-€35m (£25m, £29.2m), with Liverpool merely keeping tabs on Cherki for now.

They are not the only side interested in the youngster, however, as Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be monitoring his situation.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid ‘abandon’ Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer quest as Liverpool learn Tchouameni plan

Uncertain times for Lyon and Cherki

In light of Lyon’s reported debts, French football financial watchdog National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) has hit John Textor’s team with a provisional relegation from Ligue 1, a transfer ban, and the supervision of their wages.

Lyon reportedly don’t intend to ‘give away any gifts’ when it comes to selling their players to raise funds but they are not in a position of strength, either.

Selling Cherki, who has scored two goals and bagged three assists in 11 appearances this season, is not proving to be easy as he reportedly rejected a summer move to PSG, along with a Fulham transfer in January.

But owner Textor, who also has a majority stake at Crystal Palace, admits Cherki’s future at the club is uncertain, which may open the door for Liverpool.

The American said this week, via Fabrizio Romano: “We lost €15m from his sale last summer… but his value is now way higher. He should stay in January but it’s up to Rayan, he decides what he wants to do.”

Shock Liverpool exits mooted

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reportedly willing to sell first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker next summer to make way for new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Brazilian has been first-choice at the Reds since signing from Roma in 2018 but the 2025 arrival of the Georgia international could end that spell in goal.

Moreover, Alisson’s backup, Caoimhin Kelleher, could be on the move as well as the Republic of Ireland star seeks to become a regular starter as soon as possible.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who will not want to stick around to play second fiddle to anyone in 2025/26.

Finally, Liverpool are allegedly considering a move for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram – who former manager Jurgen Klopp was said to be an admirer of.