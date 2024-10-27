Liverpool told secret weapon can help them sign West Ham star who’s keen to make Anfield switch

Liverpool are interested in West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus and reportedly have a secret weapon in their pursuit of the Ghanaian international.

The Reds have drawn up a shortlist of potential Mo Salah replacements amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, and the Hammers star has shown he can be effective on the right-wing.

Kudus, 24, joined West Ham from Ajax for around £38m in the summer of 2023 and he has become one of their star players, netting 16 goals in 55 appearances so far.

According to Anfield Watch, Arne Slot’s decision to appoint former Ajax manager Johnny Heitinga as his assistant first-team coach could help Liverpool seal a deal for Kudus.

The report claims that Kudus has grown frustrated by West Ham’s lack of progress under new manager Julen Lopetegui and has asked his agents to reach out to Liverpool to gauge the club’s interest in signing him.

Kudus has previously hailed Heitinga as one of the best coaches he’s played under in his career so far, suggesting he would be keen on a reunion at Anfield.

“I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I had at Ajax. Apart from the training, I have a lot of respect for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer,” Kudus said.

Liverpool have other priorities – sources

Liverpool are indeed scouring the market for potential Salah replacements but as reported by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are yet to show any concrete interest in the West Ham man.

Kudus may well be open to joining Liverpool but Slot’s side want a different profile of player. Kudus’ best position is as an attacking midfielder and is generally less effective out wide.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi are the three names at the top of Liverpool’s Salah replacement shortlist at the moment.

The Merseyside club have also shown a tentative interest in Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but they are aware it could take a mammoth fee to lure him away from the Serie A.

We feel that a move from Liverpool for Kudus is unlikely at this stage, but it is no surprise that he is considering his options following West Ham’s poor start to the season.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League and Newcastle United have previously been linked with Kudus, too.

Liverpool transfer latest: Chiesa going nowhere / Real Madrid star eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool summer signing Federico Chiesa has been linked with a shock return to the Serie A in January after enduring a difficult start to life at Anfield.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the 27-year-old has no desire to leave Liverpool and is fully focused on breaking into the starting XI.

We understand that Chiesa given no indication that he wants to leave and is determined to prove to Slot that he has the ability to be Salah’s successor.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly firmly in the race for Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu.

Reports suggest that a bid of £67m could be enough to sign the 19-year-old Turkish international, who can play as a right-winger or attacking midfielder.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Guler, so we could potentially see the Gunners go head-to-head with Liverpool for his signature.

