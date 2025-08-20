Liverpool told they do NOT need Alexander Isak as internal cracks emerge at Newcastle

Danny Murphy has said that Liverpool can beat the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title this season even without Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, as the former Anfield midfielder gives his verdict on the prospect of Marc Guehi joining Arne Slot’s side.

Although Liverpool have made eight new additions to their squad already this summer, the defending Premier League champions want to make more signings before the transfer window closes on September 1. Even though Liverpool secured the services of Hugo Ekitike earlier this summer, the Reds are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Newcastle striker Isak.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to exclusively break the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave and join Liverpool.

Liverpool have since had a bid of £110million (€127.2m, $148.5m) plus add-ons for Isak turned down, but TEAMtalk understands that the Reds are planning to make a second and improved offer for the striker after Newcastle have lined up a potential replacement for the Sweden international.

With Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea all strengthening their respective squads this summer, Liverpool will face a major challenge to win the Premier League title for the second season in a row.

While the signing of Isak would enhance Liverpool’s chances of retaining their title, former Anfield midfielder Murphy believes that Arne Slot’s side are good enough to win the Premier League again without the Newcastle striker.

Murphy exclusively told TEAMtalk, in partnership with NewBettingSites.uk: “Liverpool can win the league without signing Alexander Isak.

“Signing him would certainly give them a better chance of winning the league because he’s a wonderful player who would be another great option in attack.

“They’ve lost three players from their attacking force of last season and only brought in two, so they already have fewer options to rotate.

“I’d expect them to bring one more forward-thinking player to the club, even if that isn’t to be Isak.

“I think they can win the league without him, but it would certainly be easier with him!”

Murphy’s comments on Isak come amid the transfer saga involving Isak, Liverpool and Newcastle taking a dramatic twist on Tuesday night.

Isak issued a statement on Instagram about ‘broken promises’ and criticised Newcastle.

That sparked a stinging and public response from Newcastle, who denied making any promise to Isak and reiterated their stance that the Sweden international striker is not for sale.

The Daily Mail has reported that with Isak going public with his desire to leave, the Newcastle dressing room is divided.

While some Newcastle players support Isak’s stance, there are other team-mates who do not, as Isak continues to train on his own.

DIVE DEEPER 👉 The dream Liverpool defence with two new signings to complete stunning revamp

Marc Guehi backed for Liverpool success

It is not only Isak that Liverpool are trying to sign before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Marc Guehi, who has already agreed on personal terms with the defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are in talks over a fee for Guehi, but the two clubs are unable to reach an agreement.

The Merseyside club have already signed a defender, Giovanni Leoni from Parma, but they are on the hunt for another body in that department, especially with Jarell Quansah leaving for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer and Real Madrid on the hunt for Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Murphy believes that if his former club do have to sell the Frenchman, then Guehi would be a brilliant replacement.

Murphy said: “In terms of the defensive situation, I think Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate are actually quite different when it comes to the qualities they bring as a centre-half.

“They’re obviously both quick and physically very capable, but I’d say Guehi is smarter and more measured in his defending, whereas Konate is more forceful and aggressive. In an ideal world you’d want both of them in your squad.

“I think Konate and Virgil van Dijk’s relationship has grown to the point where they’re a formidable pairing.

“I know Konate had a poor game against Bournemouth, but it might just have been an off day. If he stays, I don’t have any concerns over his relationship with Van Dijk remaining fruitful.

“That said, when you’re playing 60-plus games a season and trying to win the two hardest competitions in club football, you need more than two quality centre-backs. Joe Gomez’s injury record isn’t the best so it’s hard to rely on him.

“I’m a huge fan of Guehi, so if the worst were to happen and Konaté refuses to sign a new contract and Liverpool sell him in this window, then I think Guehi has all the qualities to forge a great relationship with Van Dijk.

“He’s clever, calm, and a great passer of the ball as well. The only thing with his game that I think might need some work is that he generally plays on the left, which is where Van Dijk plays.

“That might take some getting used to, but in terms of his overall qualities I think he has everything you need to succeed as a centre-back at a club like Liverpool.”

Latest Liverpool news: Tottenham threat, star wants Anfield stay

Tottenham Hotspur are pressing ahead in their pursuit of a defender that Liverpool also want, with Manchester United, too, said to be interested in the Premier League captain.

Liverpool are making progress on their next big signing, with the Reds backed to complete the deal before the window closes on September 1.

Although a Liverpool star wants to stay, the defending Premier League champions could sell him if they get a good offer.

POLL: How much do you think Alexander Isak is worth?