Liverpool told it will take €70m bid to secure Salah replacement as Atletico Madrid circle

Liverpool are still aware that Mohamed Salah could leave the club in 2024 and they have been told it will take at least €70million to secure his replacement.

The Egyptian forward was subject to heavy interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer, but Liverpool swiftly rejected the advances of Al-Ittihad to keep the 31-year-old at the club.

Although Salah didn’t make the jump to Saudi Arabia this summer, both Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal have been tipped to rekindle their interest next year.

With this being the case, Liverpool are keeping their options open and they are reportedly considering how they would go about replacing a player of Salah’s quality.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has been mentioned as one possibly and so has Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who has been a long-term target for the reds.

It’s no secret that Chiesa has been a player of interest for some time and a recent report has claimed that Juventus have now set their asking price for the winger.

According to a report from Spain via The Hard Tackle, Juventus have set their asking price for the Italian winger at €70m (£60.8m) which could be considered quite pricey.

Considering Juventus originally paid around £43m for him, they would be looking to turn a profit on his sale. The problem with their reported asking price is that Chiesa’s contract expires in 2025.

This means that by the time next summer rolls around, he will be entering into the final year of his contract with Juventus and then suddenly their €70m asking price does seem quite steep.

READ MORE: Liverpool contract news: Key Klopp squad man commits future to club until 2027

Liverpool aren’t alone in their interest

The Red’s interest in the 25-year-old has been well documented over the past few months, but they are not alone in their interest of Chiesa.

According to the same report, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also interested in the Italian star on the condition that Joao Felix makes his loan move to Barcelona permanent.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid would consider a fee of £70m to be ‘affordable’ but time will tell if they are willing to splash so much cash on a player like Chiesa.

At his best, the Italian winger would be an excellent addition for plenty of top sides from around Europe, but his recent injury record will cause some concern.

Since joining Juventus in 2020, the 25-year-old has missed over 70 matches through injury. His biggest injury layoff came in 2021-22 when he suffered an ACL injury.

Liverpool will continue to monitor the situation with the Juventus star as they plan for the eventuality that Salah leaves the club in 2024.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool winger chase amid links to £80m Prem icon and brutal Mo Salah exit update