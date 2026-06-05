Andoni Iraola has become the new Liverpool manager

According to reports, Rio Ngumoha’s proposed move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool has ‘collapsed’ after there was a ‘full verbal agreement’.

Having joined Liverpool from Chelsea as a big star of the future, Ngumoha enjoyed a superb breakout season for the Reds in the 2025/26 campaign.

The 17-year-old was one of Liverpool’s only shining lights in an otherwise dour campaign, and he deserved more opportunities than former head coach Arne Slot gave him.

Liverpool supporters will be keen to see what Ngumoha can produce under new boss Andoni Iraola, who is expected to reintroduce a far more front-foot and exciting tactical approach at Anfield next season.

However, it has now emerged that Ngumoha could move elsewhere this summer because he is attracting interest from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany’s side are in the market for a winger to provide competition for Luis Diaz, and they have already missed out on £69m Barcelona newbie Anthony Gordon.

But The Athletic’s respected reporter David Ornstein revealed on Friday evening that they have moved for Ngumoha as an alternative.

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCL: Bayern Munich exploring move to sign Rio Ngumoha. 17yo Liverpool winger primary #FCBayern target for left side & aware of pursuit. No contact yet between clubs.

‘#LFC insist not for sale + plan to strengthen attack rather than weaken.’

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Bombshell Rio Ngumoha ‘agreement’ revealed

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Liverpool insiders believe Ngumoha will explode next season and potentially save them a lot of money in the transfer market, while we have also had information on a potential new contract for the teenager.

But after Ornstein’s revelation, German reporter Florian Plettenberg provided more details, claiming Ngumoha and Bayern Munich reached a ‘full verbal agreement’ last week.

However, Plettenberg has also claimed that the proposed deal has now ‘collapsed’.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Rio Ngumoha was the secret candidate FC Bayern had been negotiating with for weeks. Bayern had reached a full verbal agreement with Ngumoha and his camp on Tuesday, 26 May.

‘Absolute priority as a backup to Luis Díaz alongside the pursuit of Anthony Gordon. However, the deal collapsed yesterday, Thursday, for the time being. It remains to be seen whether club-to-club agreements can be reached for Brown/Saibari.

‘Vincent Kompany approved the Ngumoha deal after personal talks with the 17 y/o Liverpool gem.’

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