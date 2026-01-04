Liverpool have identified their replacement for Ryan Gravenberch after Real Madrid launched a mega-money bid for the Dutch midfielder, according to reports.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool in September 2023 when the Reds paid Bayern Munich €40million (then £34m) for his services. Gravenberch had an underwhelming spell at Bayern after arriving from Ajax in June 2022, and his Liverpool career also got off to a tricky start.

While Jurgen Klopp struggled to get the best out of the 23-year-old, his successor Arne Slot deployed Gravenberch further back as a No 6. The change worked wonders as Gravenberch played a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph last season, featuring in all but one game.

The classy performances of the Netherlands international have reportedly seen him appear on Real Madrid’s wish list, though Liverpool have their own target in mind…

Liverpool in for Crystal Palace star

Liverpool are ‘well in the race’ for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and opened ‘initial talks’ for him in November, according to DaveOCKOP.

While Wharton is ‘highly unlikely’ to move in January, Liverpool are among ‘several clubs keen to sign the Englishman in the summer’.

Arne Slot’s side are ‘keeping an eye’ on Wharton’s situation in case he begins to push for a major transfer, or in case a rival enters transfer talks of their own.

The report cites Spanish outlet AS, who claim the 21-year-old has been ‘offered’ to Real Madrid by his camp.

Madrid are reportedly searching for an elite defensive midfielder to replace Aurelien Tchouameni and could be set to choose between Gravenberch and Wharton.

Returning to Liverpool, their sporting director Richard Hughes has been dazzled by Wharton’s sublime displays for Palace since stepping up from the Championship.

Liverpool will face competition from Prem rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for Wharton’s capture. Our transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on December 28 that Spurs are stepping up their pursuit of the player and would be open to launching a big-money offer to get him.

Some outlets have suggested Wharton could be available for £60m, though Palace are likely to hold out for £80-100m.

Huge Gravenberch exit claim

Madrid are eager to take Gravenberch to Spain and have tabled a stunning €120m (£104.5m) offer, according to the speculative Fichajes.

The alleged move comes after Xabi Alonso instructed Madrid officials to sign Gravenberch.

Madrid supposedly see Gravenberch as a player who can ‘lead their new era’.

The report adds that Liverpool do not want to sell him but have been forced to ‘reconsider their options’ due to the huge money being proposed.

The bid has reportedly sent ‘shockwaves through Anfield’.

Although, it is hard to see this exit actually going ahead, as Fichajes is not one of Spain’s most reliable transfer news sources.

Update on more likely departure

One player who is more likely to leave Anfield this month is Federico Chiesa, who has found starts hard to come by at Liverpool.

Tuttosport revealed recently that Juventus are plotting an initial loan bid to re-sign the forward, and Calciomercato have provided an update.

They state that Chiesa’s Liverpool exit is ‘finally possible’ after Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso told him to secure a transfer.

Chiesa picking up regular minutes in Serie A would boost his chances of making Italy’s potential squad for the World Cup.

Juve are leading the race for Chiesa, with Atalanta following closely behind. Inter Milan, meanwhile, have ‘considered’ the winger’s signing.