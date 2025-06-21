Liverpool are close to agreeing terms with Marc Guehi, with the next steps revealed

Liverpool are making a strong move to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and are expected to launch club-to-club contact soon after sources revealed a massive update on their progress with personal terms.

Making the most of their status as Premier League champions, Liverpool are showing their continued ambition in the current transfer window. They are still looking at ways in which they can strengthen their squad further ahead of their title defence, with centre-back one area they are giving strong consideration to.

As reported earlier this month (June 4), the Reds were among the clubs that showed serious interest in Guehi, and now things are advancing quickly.

In fact, Liverpool are very close to reaching an agreement with the player on personal terms, a key step before starting formal talks with Crystal Palace.

Guehi has only one year left on his contract, and while Crystal Palace value the star at £70m, they are understood to have set a price of around £45m to evaluate his possible farewell. The Eagles are open to a sale, but they want to monetise with a “right” offer.

Liverpool are looking to move quickly and beat the competition that remains fierce for Guehi, as other clubs are still interested and could try to move ahead.

For example, we revealed on June 12 that Newcastle United were making contact to explore a move for Guehi, while Inter Milan were starting to put their interest on the backburner.

But Liverpool – having already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz this summer, while also progressing towards the signing of Milos Kerkez – are showing serious intent.

Marc Guehi transfer latest: Liverpool yet to submit offer

If Liverpool were to meet Palace’s asking price for Guehi, on top of what they have already spent this summer, they would pass the £200m barrier for the money they’ve spent on signings this summer.

At the moment, no official offer has been made, but contacts between Liverpool and Palace are expected to start soon, especially after the finalisation of Jarell Quansah’s sale to Bayer Leverkusen, which will give the Reds room for new signings.

Quansah is on the verge of a £34m move to the club from which Liverpool have already bought Wirtz and Frimpong this summer.

While he wasn’t a regular starter for Arne Slot’s side last season, he could be replaced by someone with a better chance of pushing for starts. Indeed, Guehi is an established England international with four full seasons of Premier League experience under his belt now.

Liverpool transfer news: Latest headlines

IN FOCUS: Guehi stats compared to Quansah