An ambitious report has claimed Liverpool are drawing up a record-breaking offer for Alessandro Bastoni, and sources have already provided us with a key update on the Inter Milan star’s future.

Liverpool pushed hard to bolster their centre-back options over the summer, agreeing personal terms with Marc Guehi. The Reds also struck a £35million deal with Crystal Palace, only for the transfer to collapse at the last minute as Oliver Glasner’s side could not find a suitable replacement.

Liverpool remain on Guehi’s trail and are confident about landing him in 2026. They face competition from a host of top clubs, including Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, though a journalist has ruled Barcelona out of the mix.

Liverpool are aiming to bring in a world-class defender who can future-proof their backline. Virgil van Dijk is still a top performer but is now 34 years old, which means a successor needs to be found, while Liverpool are still trying to tie Ibrahima Konate down to a new contract to end his links with Real Madrid for good.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are strongly considering Bastoni as an alternative to Guehi.

It is claimed that Liverpool are ‘preparing a €95m bid’ (£83m) to prise the Italy star away from Inter.

A transfer at that price would see Bastoni become the world’s most expensive defender, ahead of Harry Maguire (£80m) and Josko Gvardiol (£77m).

Fichajes is not one of Spain’s most reliable transfer news sources, so claims Liverpool could offer €95m for Bastoni in January must be taken with a pinch of salt. However, we can confirm Liverpool’s interest in the player, with a move at a later date potentially on the cards…

2026 ‘a big year for Alessandro Bastoni’ – Sources

A source told our transfer insider Graeme Bailey on December 20: “Alessandro is happy at Inter, and in Italy, but at 26, there is the belief he might look to try his hand abroad. He is at the top of his game, and not many in the world currently compare to him.

“2026 is going to be a big year for him.”

Sources state that Liverpool are tracking the 26-year-old’s situation, ready for when he tells Inter he wants to leave.

Although, as with Guehi, Arne Slot’s side will face competition from other elite clubs for Bastoni. We understand he is also of interest to Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool signing Bastoni in a mega-money transfer would see them build on their incredible 2025 summer window. Not only did FSG break the club’s transfer record twice, on Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak, they also captured the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool transfer news: Semenyo latest; Alexander-Arnold questioned

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue to be linked with a late hijack of Man City’s swoop for Antoine Semenyo, prompting an emphatic response from our sources, who have also revealed all on that protracted move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds are trying to stop Konate from reuniting with Trent Alexander-Arnold in Madrid, after he ran down his contract earlier this year.

Steven Gerrard has criticised Alexander-Arnold for making the move and explained where Liverpool are now lacking.