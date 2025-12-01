Liverpool are leading the charge for Antoine Semenyo but must fight off a potential Manchester City hijack for the Bournemouth star.

The race for Semenyo is heating up as Liverpool, City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all watching him with keen interest. Bournemouth are at growing risk of losing their talisman as his £65million (€74m / $86m) release clause could be triggered in January.

Liverpool, Man City to fight for Antoine Semenyo

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Liverpool are long-term admirers of Semenyo and remain frontrunners to prise him away from the south coast.

Their pursuit is being led by sporting director Richard Hughes, who signed the winger for Bournemouth in January 2023.

Liverpool view Semenyo as the ideal successor for Mohamed Salah, particularly after the Anfield icon was benched during the 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

But the Reds are wary of City hijacking their plans. Sources state that City have made formal contact with Bournemouth, teeing up a potential swoop for Semenyo.

The 25-year-old is ‘keen to engage’ in talks with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Tottenham dream of signing both Porto striker Samu Aghehowa and Semenyo in a transformative winter window, but the latter is more likely to join Liverpool or City as things stand.

FSG ready ‘bid’ for Real Madrid ace

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could make a statement in January by snaring Semenyo alongside Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

As per CaughtOffside, the Reds are ‘expected’ to offer €60m (£53m / $70m) for Camavinga.

Liverpool are ‘preparing a serious move’, feeling Madrid boss Xabi Alonso does not see the midfielder as a crucial player.

Camavinga has played 14 times so far this season, though many of those appearances have come from the bench.

Madrid’s stance on letting the Frenchman go has also been revealed.

Bundesliga signing battle begins

Rising Germany star Assan Ouedraogo could be an alternative if Liverpool fail to capture Camavinga.

German newspaper Bild report that Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona have all joined the hunt for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Scouts from all over Europe have been dazzled by Ouedraogo’s excellent displays this term. He has notched three goals and four assists in 12 matches so far.

Not only is Ouedraogo a target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Barca, but he also made his senior Germany debut last month.

The list of clubs pursuing the teenager is growing, as Man Utd and Chelsea were credited with interest on November 25.