Liverpool have received a lift in their bid to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a French journalist, with the Reds having moved on from Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo.

Liverpool were credited with strong interest in Semenyo after learning of his £65million January exit clause. Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes, who previously worked at Bournemouth, was tipped to secure Liverpool a thrilling deal for the winger.

But Man City have beaten Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to Semenyo’s capture.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday night that City have ‘sealed’ the signing of Semenyo, with the transfer being given his ‘here we go’ stamp of approval.

Semenyo ‘picked City over four top Premier League clubs’ and is ready to sign a ‘long-term deal’ at the Etihad.

Liverpool remain in the market for an exhilarating new forward who can add dynamism to their attack and help them prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

PSG ace Barcola is a strong candidate. Indeed, it emerged on Christmas Eve that Liverpool are ‘laying the groundwork’ over a huge swoop for the French winger.

Liverpool’s chances of snaring Barcola appear to have increased, as L’Equipe reporter Loic Tanzi has told Ici that fans should ‘keep an eye’ on Barcola as he could move in a ‘major deal this summer’.

Tanzi added: “I think that Barcola will be a real topic next summer, to leave Paris Saint-Germain.”

There are two reasons why the 23-year-old could push to leave the French capital this summer. The first is that he is not a guaranteed starter under Luis Enrique, despite his huge talent.

Barcola has registered five goals and three assists in 22 appearances this term, though he has regularly been used as a substitute off the bench.

Secondly, PSG are considering a new forward signing, with Liverpool target Yan Diomande on their shortlist.

Bradley Barcola a hugely exciting Liverpool target

Barcola could be a brilliant signing for Liverpool as he is one of the best young forwards in the world, with the ability to breeze past opposition defenders and make lethal runs in behind.

The France international currently feels undervalued at PSG, and Liverpool might help him to reach his world-class potential.

Liverpool will face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal to bring Barcola to the Premier League.

It was claimed on December 6 that Marcus Rashford could be involved in a swap deal with Barcola if his permanent switch to Barcelona does not go through.

The next day, Arsenal were tipped to make a ‘strong move’ to win the chase for Barcola.

Separate reports have valued the player at a huge €100million (£87m), so Liverpool, United or Arsenal will need to get close to that sum to complete a deal.

