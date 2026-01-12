Bradley Barcola, pictured here with PSG teammates Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi, has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are best-placed to sign a Paris Saint-Germain forward, according to a report, while there have been crucial updates on the future of Reds target Marc Guehi.

Liverpool are in the market for attacking recruits amid uncertainty over Mo Salah’s future. The Egyptian publicly called out Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy shortly before heading off to AFCON.

Even if Salah stays at Anfield and sees out the remainder of his contract, Liverpool need to prepare for life after the 33-year-old. PSG’s Bradley Barcola could be one top option…

Liverpool ‘favourites’ for Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have established themselves as ‘early favourites’ to bring Barcola to the Premier League, CaughtOffside have claimed.

The winger has also emerged as a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, but Liverpool are ‘showing the strongest interest’ in him and have ‘done the most work’ on a potential deal.

Slot’s side hold ‘serious interest’ in Barcola and are on alert as it ‘looks likely’ he will leave PSG this summer.

The France international is worried about his standing in the PSG squad going forward and has stalled contract talks as a result.

The Ligue 1 giants are expected to demand around €100m (£87m) before selling Barcola.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on January 8 that Liverpool and Arsenal have both enquired about his availability.

Double Marc Guehi update

Crystal Palace are expected to demand £40m to sell Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, The Sun have claimed.

The price is notable given Liverpool reached an agreement to sign him for £35m last summer, plus the fact Guehi’s contract expires on June 30.

Manchester City recently stepped up their interest in the centre-back, but The Athletic state that he ‘prefers Liverpool’.

According to an update from our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher, Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race for Guehi.

We understand that Guehi would rather join Liverpool or Arsenal than City. Plus, Slot’s side are ready to accelerate negotiations for the England defender if City open talks of their own.

Forward open to Juventus move

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa has ‘given his availability’ to return to Juventus this month.

Schira adds that there will be ‘direct talks this week’ as Juve push to forge an agreement with Liverpool.

While the Reds prefer a permanent deal, Juve would rather sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Tuttosport and Sky Italia, meanwhile, report that the two clubs could meet in the middle with a loan that includes a conditional obligation for Juve to buy.

The obligation would be activated through a certain amount of appearances, potentially giving Juve assurances over Chiesa’s fitness.