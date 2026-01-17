Liverpool to ‘launch bid’ for €70m Real Madrid signing with Inter star up next

Liverpool are preparing to move for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, a report has claimed, while the Reds are also aiming to sign an Inter Milan defender after missing out on Marc Guehi.

Liverpool’s £35million deal for Guehi collapsed on deadline day last summer, forcing them to postpone such plans. They were hoping to capture him on a free transfer this summer, but he is instead poised to join Manchester City in a £20m January deal.

Reports suggest Liverpool could transform their team with the signings of Camavinga and a top-class alternative to Guehi…

Latest Eduardo Camavinga to Liverpool claims

Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on Madrid midfielder Camavinga and are ready to ‘launch a bid’ for him this month, Spanish outlet Fichajes claim.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have supposedly identified Camavinga as their ‘coveted’ target to give the midfield a ‘definitive leap in quality’.

The Frenchman’s future at Madrid is uncertain following the sacking of Xabi Alonso, and Liverpool sense an opportunity to strike.

The report claims Madrid could sell Camavinga if a bid worth €70-80m (£61-69m) arrives in January.

While Fichajes is not one of Spain’s most reliable news outlets, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey confirmed on December 31 that Liverpool are indeed long-term admirers of Camavinga.

We understand the 23-year-old is not looking to leave Madrid, though whether he gets the final say remains to be seen.

Reports claimed on Friday that Camavinga is among four players Madrid president Florentino Perez is open to selling.

Reds initiate new defensive plans

Liverpool view Alessandro Bastoni as a potential solution to their defensive problems after watching Guehi head elsewhere.

Sources have confirmed to us that Inter Milan star Bastoni is on Liverpool’s shortlist alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

TEAMtalk’s Bailey revealed on December 20 that Bastoni is open to leaving Inter this summer for an elite club such as Liverpool.

Those close to the Italian state that he is ready to ‘try his hand abroad’, and that ‘2026 is going to be a big year’ for him.

However, Inter rate Bastoni incredibly highly and will not sell him on the cheap. It will likely take a huge €80m (£69.5m) bid to bring the stopper to England.

Second centre-back target

Bastoni is not the only left-sided centre-half Liverpool are eyeing, as they are also keeping close tabs on Schlotterbeck.

The German is refusing to pen a new contract at Dortmund, setting up a major move this year.

We revealed on December 8 that Liverpool have opened talks with Schlotterbeck’s entourage.

According to an update from German journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have ended their pursuit of Schlotterbeck, making a move to the Premier League or Barcelona more likely.

This comes after Real Madrid cooled their interest in the 26-year-old earlier this week.