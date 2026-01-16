Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly been put up for sale

Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior are among four players Real Madrid are preparing to sell, according to a report, and the decision could benefit Liverpool hugely.

Xabi Alonso was sacked by Madrid on Monday, the day after their Spanish Super Cup final defeat to rivals Barcelona. It has been widely reported that Alonso had lost parts of the dressing room to the power of players such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde, who were against his tactical discipline.

Madrid have promoted B team boss Alvaro Arbeloa to the role of first-team manager, though they are also eyeing elite options such as Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp for a potential summer move.

As per Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Madrid president Florentino Perez could now turn on several players after axing Alonso.

Camavinga, Vinicius, Andriy Lunin and Fran Garcia have all been put up for sale. Perez will supposedly consider any reasonable offers that arrive for the quartet this year.

Anfield Watch suggest Liverpool could pounce on the situation by finally bringing French midfielder Camavinga to the Premier League.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey confirmed on December 31 that Camavinga is a long-term target of Liverpool’s, and that the Reds hold genuine interest in snapping him up.

Our sources state that Liverpool are in constant contact with the player’s entourage, keeping informed in case he is made available for transfer.

We understand Camavinga is not thinking about leaving Madrid in January.

But if Defensa Central are to be believed, then Perez might be looking to sell him anyway.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool want £80m-rated Real Madrid star

However, Defensa Central is not the most reliable source for Madrid transfer news, so other Spanish outlets will need to confirm Perez’s stance before Liverpool learn whether a transfer is a concrete possibility.

Camavinga’s contract runs until June 2029, allowing Madrid to demand around £80m (€92m) for his services.

Liverpool do have other options as they attempt to bolster their midfield. It emerged on Thursday that Arne Slot’s side could enter a ‘bidding war’ with Madrid for a Dutch ace.

Plus, Liverpool have been named as potential suitors for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones provided the latest on Tonali on Friday morning.

Liverpool transfer news: Konate swap claim; winger signing ON

Liverpool told defensive ‘general’ can be theirs in shock Ibrahima Konate swap deal

Dynamite Liverpool winger signing ON as Fabrizio Romano says ‘yes’ to spectacular €120m deal

Liverpool take centre stage for signing of 6ft 3in beast after ‘crazy mistake’ by Real Madrid