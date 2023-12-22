Inacio, Wirtz, Mbappe and every player linked with Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window

Gabriel Moscardo for Corinthians, Kylian Mbappe for PSG and Goncalo Inacio for Sporting. TEAMtalk montage.

Liverpool are battling for the Premier League title in 2023/24 – but reinforcements may be required in the January transfer window to consolidate their strong position.

Jurgen Klopp’s side spent over £150million in the summer, bringing in Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

But they are always planning for future transfer windows and the recruitment department have been preparing potential moves for 2024.

While looking back at our exclusive stories from the last four months, we’ve compiled a list of every player Liverpool are currently targeting.

Goalkeepers

Charlie Setford

Setford is an Ajax academy graduate and won their Talent of the Future award in 2022, following in the footsteps of Wesley Sneijder and Christian Eriksen.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old, but he’s also attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham.

Defenders

Goncalo Inacio

Klopp wants a new defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk and Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio is on their radar.

TEAMtalk sources say the 22-year-old is extremely keen on a move to the Premier League and a deal could happen in the January transfer window.

🟢 Gonçalo Inácio with the perfect header 😮‍💨 @Sporting_CP || #UEL pic.twitter.com/EBSqSLOvfl — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 15, 2023

Marc Guehi

Since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

We recently revealed that Liverpool have added the England international to their list of targets and would be interested in holding talks with Palace.

Lloyd Kelly

Kelly is entering the final six months of his contract at Bournemouth and a number of clubs at home and abroad are monitoring his situation.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool’s desire to sign the 25-year-old has intensified following a season-ending injury to Joel Matip.

Robin Le Normand

Le Normand has gone from strength to strength at Real Sociedad and TEAMtalk can confirm that the 27-year-old has managed to impress the scouts at Liverpool.

Leny Yoro

Yoro has shot to prominence this season but TEAMtalk understands that the scouts at Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the Lille centre-back for several years, and he is a big target for the Reds.

Tiago Santos

Alongside Yoro, Santos has also starred for Lille this season and Liverpool are taking a genuine transfer interest in the right-back.

Ian Maatsen

While a new centre-back is a priority for Liverpool, sources tell us that Klopp also wants to add more quality at left-back and Maatsen is an option.

The 21-year-old Netherlands international looks set to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window but is keen to stay at a top club.

Midfielders

Douglas Luiz

Luiz has played a huge part in Aston Villa’s recent resurgence under Unai Emery and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him to north London.

TEAMtalk has learned that Liverpool also hold a genuine interest in the 25-year-old as they believe his profile will suit them.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips has been deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester City and looks set to move on in the January transfer window.

He has been heavily linked with Newcastle and Juventus but TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have also registered an interest in the out-of-favour midfielder.

Joao Palhinha

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Palhinha’s representatives have held conversations with Liverpool, although the Reds have been put off by his high price tag.

Naj Razi

Razi has come through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers and is being tracked by several sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Celtic and Real Madrid.

But our sources state that Liverpool have been one of the most active teams in their interest and a move to Anfield would excite the 17-year-old.

Florian Wirtz

Wirtz has starred for Bayer Leverkusen in 2023/24 and Klopp would be very keen to add the Germany international to his Liverpool squad.

But Leverkusen don’t want to lose the 20-year-old midfielder and we understand that they will only consider offers in the region of £85million.

Andre Trindade

While Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Andre in recent months, TEAMtalk can confirm that they are no longer aiming to sign the Brazil international.

Gabriel Moscardo

Liverpool have now switched their attention to Andre’s Brazilian compatriot Gabriel Moscardo, who currently plays for Corinthians.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Reds are monitoring the 18-year-old ahead of a potential move, but they will face competition from Chelsea and Barcelona.

Assan Ouedraogo

Ouedraogo is enjoying an impressive breakthrough season at Schalke and is regarded as one of Germany’s most talented prospects.

Klopp is also understood to be a huge fan of the 17-year-old and has marked him as an option for the January transfer window.

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of the season, with many expecting him to move to Real Madrid.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are considering a swoop for the 25-year-old as they would love to add a new world-class player to their attack.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and his departure would allow the Reds to offer Mbappe a deal that would blow their wage structure.

🚀🥵 Kylian Mbappé's incredible strike vs Metz! His family were watching in the crowd on his 25th birthday too. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4VZo9Vdk9 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 21, 2023

Assane Diao

Having impressed for Spain in last summer’s under-19 European Championship, Diao has since become a key player for Real Betis in 2023/24.

His rapid rise hasn’t gone unnoticed and we can confirm scouts from Liverpool have watched the 18-year-old winger in action this season.

Youssoufa Moukoko

The youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history, Moukoko has struggled for minutes at Borussia Dortmund this season and could be available on a loan deal in January.

Sources at Liverpool have confirmed that they have scouting reports on the 19-year-old, but they are also playing down the chances of him arriving in January.

Evan Ferguson

While Liverpool missed out on Ferguson during his academy days, they have maintained their interest in the Brighton striker.

The 19-year-old – who is fast becoming one of the Premier League’s hottest properties – has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Pedro Neto

Neto enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season, registering eight assists in 10 Premier League appearances for Wolves before picking up a hamstring injury.

Liverpool have scouted the Portugal international this year and TEAMtalk can confirm that Wolves expect him to leave in the January transfer window.

