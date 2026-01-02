Fabrizio Romano gives Liverpool signing ‘here we go’ confirmation as star ‘says yes’

Liverpool have agreed the signing of Austrian defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Austrian journalist Alexander Huber was the first to report on Ndukwe’s future, revealing on Friday morning that Austria Wien were set to receive a multi-million-pound offer for Ndukwe and that the player himself was ready to move. This was then followed up by Liverpool reporter James Pearce, who stated that the Reds had entered talks to sign Ndukwe.

Pearce added that Liverpool scouts had been impressed by the 17-year-old centre-back after he helped Austria reach the U17 World Cup final in November, where they ultimately lost to Portugal.

Pearce described Ndukwe as a ‘big talent’, and Liverpool appear to have won the race for his services.

Romano has provided a crucial update, stating that Liverpool have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Ndukwe. Romano has given the transfer his customary ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

Austria Wien have accepted Liverpool’s bid, which is rumoured to be €3-5million (£2.6-4.4m), while Ndukwe has ‘said yes’ to the Anfield project.

The starlet will continue his development with Austria Wien before officially joining Liverpool in July.

Pearce has revealed that Ndukwe will link up with Rob Page’s U21 squad when moving to Merseyside, though there is a ‘pathway for him to step up’ to the senior team.

Separate reports have claimed Liverpool are ‘set to sign’ fellow centre-half Joel Ordonez in a £40m deal from Club Brugge.

However, sources have informed our transfer insider Graeme Bailey that such speculation is wide of the mark.

We can confirm that Ordonez is on Liverpool’s shortlist as they seek defensive reinforcements, but no talks have taken place with Brugge yet.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool transfer news: Elliott latest; Championship target

Meanwhile, MLS outfit Charlotte FC are spying a shock winter loan deal for Harvey Elliott, it has been revealed.

Elliott joined Aston Villa on an initial loan from Liverpool in September, but the move has not worked out and he is now hoping to find a new club.

Plus, we can confirm that Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United all scouted a Watford winger on Thursday.