Federico Chiesa has been given the chance to leave Liverpool

Juventus’ contact for Federico Chiesa has been confirmed by our transfer insider Dean Jones, who has told the Liverpool forward why he should strongly consider an exit.

Chiesa registered 32 goals and 24 assists in 131 appearances for Juve between 2020 and 2024, helping the club win two Coppa Italias and one Supercoppa Italiana. Chiesa left Turin in August 2024 by joining Liverpool for £10million plus £2.5m in potential add-ons.

The Italy international was Liverpool’s only new arrival in summer 2024, and he played 14 times in all competitions as the Reds won the Premier League title during Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Chiesa has managed two goals and three assists in 17 matches this term, which includes a crucial goal in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth on the opening day of the season. He is a cult hero at Anfield and arguably has one of the club’s best chants.

Chiesa has proven to be a useful player for Slot, making an impact off the bench as either a winger or centre-forward.

The 28-year-old has clear quality – despite his poor injury record – and has been unlucky not to start games more regularly.

The Italian press claimed on Tuesday that Juventus have made made an approach to try and re-sign Chiesa on an initial loan deal in January.

We asked Jones about the situation, and he said: “It’s true that Chiesa is a transfer subject at Juve but the people I have spoken to are unsure about the player’s own stance. It’s definitely one that could open up but he needs to be fully on board.

“A problem Juve have is that Chiesa has been extremely determined to prove himself at Liverpool, almost to a fault. Really he should have left in the summer, his chances have been so few and far between, and he never gets a chance to truly build form.

“So now that they are touching base about trying to get him back to Italy, the top thing they want to discover is about the player’s desire.

“Is he willing to accept his time at Liverpool has not been wholly successful on a personal level or is he still wanting to stick it out?

“Making a decision like this, to go back to Juve, is a tough one because time has moved on and the conditions are different – but he’s only 28 and Juve want to convince him that the familiar surroundings of Turin could spark his career back into life.”

Juventus want Federico Chiesa while Liverpool eye Kenan Yildiz

Juve opening dialogue for Chiesa is an interesting development given Liverpool’s interest in Kenan Yildiz.

Sources confirmed to us on November 5 that Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in monitoring Yildiz’s contract talks at Juve.

And Tuttosport claimed recently that Liverpool have ‘made phone calls’ to learn more about the situation.

Whether Liverpool can agree a player-plus-cash deal for Yildiz that includes Chiesa remains to be seen.

