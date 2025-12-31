Liverpool are moving on from Antoine Semenyo and are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt star Jean-Matteo Bahoya and a Premier League ace as they pursue a new winger, as per a report.

Liverpool registered their interest in Semenyo after learning his Bournemouth contract – which was signed over the summer – includes a £65million January release clause. Reds sporting director Richard Hughes still has good connections at Bournemouth and has held talks with the Cherries about a possible deal.

However, Manchester City are set to beat Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Semenyo as they are closing in on a full agreement. Three reasons why Liverpool did not match City’s bid for the forward have come to light.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool remain firmly in the market for a new wide player and have two options in mind.

The first is Frankfurt’s Bahoya. The France U21 international is ‘on Liverpool’s radar’ and will be ‘available’ to sign in January.

Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in Bahoya and ‘believe they could sign him on the cheap’.

That is because Frankfurt have pivoted to using wing-backs, which does not suit out-and-out winger Bahoya.

Arne Slot is eager for Liverpool to add more pace to their forward line, and Bahoya fits the bill perfectly.

Anfield Watch call him ‘the fastest player in Europe’. Last season, he became the first player in Bundesliga history to break the 37km/h barrier.

The report adds that Liverpool are also tracking Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, who played under Slot at Feyenoord.

Minteh’s exciting performances this season have caught Liverpool’s attention, though the 21-year-old would cost a premium fee.

Returning to Bahoya, Anfield Watch first revealed Liverpool’s interest in him in October. Such a transfer could see Bahoya reignite his partnership with ex-Frankfurt team-mate and compatriot Hugo Ekitike.

Although, Liverpool will face competition from Arsenal to snare Bahoya. Sources confirmed to us on December 2 that Arsenal have entered the frame for the former Angers academy star, having scouted him six times this campaign.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool, Arsenal both eyeing Jean-Matteo Bahoya

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Bahoya, and the player himself is open to a January move to the Premier League.

While Anfield Watch suggest Bahoya could be signed on the cheap, we understand Frankfurt will hold out for at least €60m (£52m) before selling.

Another winger Liverpool have been linked with is Kenan Yildiz, as reports in Italy claim the Reds have ‘made phone calls’ to find out the latest on his situation.

Yildiz wants a bumper new contract to reward his standing as one of Serie A’s best players, but so far Juventus have been unwilling to meet his demands.

A new winger signing would help Liverpool prepare for Mo Salah’s potential exit. Salah has been heavily linked with a January transfer after publicly complaining about Slot and the club.

Liverpool want Salah to stay and see out his contract, but even if this happens, club chiefs need to future-proof the attack. Salah is now 33 years old and cannot be relied upon forever.

Liverpool transfer news: Chelsea step aside; Mac Allister upgrade?

Meanwhile, Chelsea have dropped their interest in a South American defender, reportedly making Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ to snap him up.

A deal can be done for €40m (£35m), and it could signal the start of Liverpool transforming their backline.

The reigning Premier League champions have also been linked with a potential upgrade on Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.