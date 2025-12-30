Liverpool hold strong interest in Serie A superstar Kenan Yildiz, while Juventus hope to sign an Anfield ace in return, according to reports.

Yildiz developed in the Bayern Munich academy before joining Juventus U19s in July 2022. It quickly emerged that Juve had captured a gem on a free transfer, with Yildiz soon establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in their squad.

The forward, who can play as a left winger or second striker, won the Golden Boy Web award in December 2024 after an outstanding year, and his stock continues to rise.

Yildiz has managed six goals and six assists in 22 appearances for Juve this term, while also captaining the club on two occasions – despite being only 20 years of age.

Yildiz feels he has earned a bumper new contract as he takes home a reported £49,000 a week currently, far less than most of his team-mates.

But Juve have so far refused to meet his salary demands, which has seen numerous Premier League giants enter the frame.

It emerged on Monday night that Liverpool have been ‘making phone calls’ to learn about Yildiz’s situation.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claim Liverpool have been closely monitoring the Turkish ace in recent months, with sporting director Richard Hughes having repeatedly sent scouts to watch him this season.

Liverpool and Arsenal are described as ‘serious admirers’ of Yildiz, setting up a major potential transfer battle between England’s elite.

The award-winning attacker could move to Anfield in a player-plus-cash deal, as Gazzetta dello Sport and the Liverpool Echo reveal Juve hope to re-sign Federico Chiesa.

The Bianconeri are plotting an initial loan offer for Chiesa that would test his ambitions to make Italy’s World Cup squad.

Yildiz, Chiesa could swap places

As things stand, Juve have not yet made official contact with Liverpool, but that could soon change.

Chiesa made 131 appearances during four years with the Serie A giants before moving to Liverpool in a £12.5m deal in August 2024.

Returning to Yildiz, valuations of the player sit at between €90-101m (£79-88m).

Our transfer insider Dean Jones has reported extensively on the Yildiz saga, revealing in November that Liverpool could battle Arsenal and Chelsea for his signing.

Sources confirmed to us recently that Tottenham Hotspur have identified Yildiz as a dream target, though it would be a difficult deal for Thomas Frank’s side to pull off.

Now that Juve have finally appointed their new sporting director, Marco Ottolini, they can re-enter contract discussions with Yildiz’s camp.

But if no agreement is forthcoming then Juve will surely receive major offers from English clubs in 2026.

Liverpool transfer news: Defender boost; Guehi warning

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly stepped aside in the hunt for a €40m (£35m) South American centre-back, allowing Liverpool to complete the deal.

The 21-year-old could be an immediate solution for Liverpool as they hold out until next summer to bring in Marc Guehi.

But Arne Slot’s side have been warned Guehi could demand eye-watering sums to join on a free transfer.