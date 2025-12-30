Two separate sources have provided updates on Liverpool target Joel Ordonez, with Arne Slot’s side planning to revamp their defensive options in 2026.

Liverpool came extremely close to landing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the 2025 summer transfer window. They struck a £35million agreement with Palace alongside finalising personal terms with the player himself.

Guehi was looking forward to making the switch, only for it to fall through on deadline day as Palace could not find a replacement in time.

Guehi has done brilliantly to move on from the setback, while Liverpool remain in the market for centre-back recruits.

Ibrahima Konate still has not penned a new deal, while his form has been questioned this season. Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, is 34 years old and in the latter stages of his career.

Club Brugge centre-half Ordonez is one option Liverpool are considering to future-proof their defence. Indeed, we revealed on December 4 that both Liverpool and Chelsea have made contact for Ordonez, with Brugge and the player himself open to a January transfer.

Liverpool have now been handed a boost, as Bolavip – a major news outlet in the US and Latin America – claim Chelsea have ‘withdrawn from negotiations’.

The report does not mention exactly why Chelsea may have ended talks, though it is likely they are prioritising other targets.

The decision has ‘cleared the way’ for Liverpool to land Ordonez, and the Reds are now considered ‘frontrunners’.

Although, the reigning Premier League champions must overcome Inter Milan, who have recently joined the hunt for the 21-year-old.

Brugge want €40m (£35m) for Ordonez, who is viewed as one of the best talents in the Belgian Pro League.

The Daily Mail’s Liverpool specialist, Lewis Steele, has also discussed the club’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements.

He confirms that Liverpool will wait until next summer before signing Guehi. In the mean time, they will look to bring in one of Ordonez, Nathan Collins or Maxence Lacroix in January.

Liverpool monitoring Ordonez, Collins and Lacroix

According to Steele, Liverpool are tracking Ordonez’s progress, having been impressed by his solid displays for Ecuador. Anfield chiefs also like the fact the youngster can play as either a central defender or right-back.

The fact Collins and Lacroix have also been namechecked is interesting. Collins was mentioned as a potential alternative to Guehi over the summer, while Lacroix is Guehi’s team-mate at Palace.

Returning to Guehi, a Sky Sports journalist reported on Monday that Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ for him, despite interest from other major clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel confirmed on Sunday that Liverpool will not bring their move for Guehi forward to January, with a free transfer next summer being planned instead.

