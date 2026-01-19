Liverpool want award-winning Tottenham ace to kickstart spectacular quadruple signing

Liverpool hold genuine interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven, we can confirm, and he could be one of several new arrivals at Anfield this summer.

Van De Ven has become one of the Premier League’s best defenders since joining Tottenham from Wolfsburg in August 2023. The centre-back is the fastest player in Premier League history, having clocked an extraordinary 37.38 km/h in January 2024, while he was named Tottenham’s player of the season in May 2024.

But Spurs’ struggles under Thomas Frank have led to speculation he might seek a transfer, with rivals Liverpool lurking with intent…

Liverpool interest in Micky van de Ven confirmed

Over the weekend, a speculative report claimed Arne Slot’s side are ‘preparing a €90million (£78m) bid’ to sign Van De Ven.

While talk of an offer being made has come too soon, our transfer insider Dean Jones has stated that ‘Liverpool’s interest is genuine’, with Real Madrid also watching the situation closely.

“Tottenham risk seeing their fears of losing Van de Ven intensify unless a new elite manager is in place by next summer,” Jones exclusively told us.

“The Dutch defender has not yet agreed a new deal and is believed to have delayed the issue while Thomas Frank has been in charge.

“He has been one of the few players to show spells of consistency and decent form this season, but Tottenham face losing him if their season is not salvaged, as he has been unconvinced by the project.

“He has also become aware of opportunities that may lie elsewhere. Liverpool’s interest is genuine, while Real Madrid are also keeping an eye on how things play out.

“Spurs did not anticipate having to bring in a new boss this season but have had to start drawing up options because of Frank’s shortcomings.

“Sources indicate that Spurs would push the ceiling in terms of the type of manager they would seek to succeed Frank, and identifying true candidates is part of the reason they have been delaying a decision on whether to sack him.”

‘Four or five’ new signings eyed

Van De Ven could be one of four or even five new signings at Liverpool this summer, with the club preparing for another huge transfer window, according to Jones.

The Reds broke their transfer record on Florian Wirtz and then again on Alexander Isak last summer, while also capturing the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Despite over £440m of spending, Liverpool remain in a healthy financial position due to the sales of players such as Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher, which will help to fund yet more new arrivals.

“Liverpool could look at four or five more significant signings at the end of this season and that would mean more adaptation time needed for the squad,” Jones said.

“Sources are indicating that they are still very much going into the market for a centre-back, despite deciding not to get involved in a battle with Manchester City to sign Marc Guehi.

“And there are also hints that the Reds will sign another right-back, left-back and a central midfielder. They may even sign a new right sided attacker if Mohamed Salah leaves. It’s pretty alarming when you think about the depth of it and also there is still the question over Arne Slot.

“He was supposed to sign a new contract before the end of this season. Will they still go ahead with that?”

Worrying Konate update

Ibrahima Konate has rejected a contract offer from Liverpool as the two parties remain some way apart in their wage expectations, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has confirmed.

We can reveal that Konate is not quite asking to be on par with Virgil van Dijk’s £300,000-a-week salary, as has been claimed elsewhere. Nevertheless, his demands are still too high for Liverpool.

Sporting director Richard Hughes believes the centre-back has been offered very good terms and thought the saga would be over by now.

Sources state that talks between the two parties went well in October and November, only to stall again in December.

Liverpool are confident the defender has not reached a pre-contract agreement with another side, though they are aware of rival interest.

Madrid previously looked into signing Konate on a free transfer but have been put off by his unreliable performances this season.