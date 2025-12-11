Liverpool are the Premier League club working the hardest on the potential signing of Real Madrid ace Arda Guler, according to a report, while there has been a double update on Anfield legend Mo Salah.

Liverpool made big changes to their forward line over the summer, spending record-breaking money on Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but there could be yet more major transfers at the club in 2026. Whether Salah makes up with head coach Arne Slot or completes a heartbreaking transfer away from Liverpool remains to be seen.

Liverpool eye stunning Arda Guler deal

Guler is one player who could move to Merseyside to help Liverpool in the post-Salah era, and CaughtOffside report that Slot’s side are ‘leading the race’ for the Turkish superstar.

Liverpool are said to be ‘the most active’ club in pursuing Guler, having ‘tracked him closely this season’. A potential deal by Richard Hughes has already been endorsed by Slot, who is a huge admirer of Guler’s talent and sees him as a ‘perfect fit’ at Anfield.

The report claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are set to ‘battle it out’ for the playmaker’s services in 2026.

Arsenal are also in the frame, as they hold ‘long-standing interest’ in Guler.

However, it is hard to see Madrid selling Guler anytime soon. The central attacking midfielder, who can also play on the right flank, has emerged into one of Xabi Alonso’s most important players.

Guler struggled under Carlo Ancelotti last season but is now thriving, having formed a deadly partnership with Kylian Mbappe and notched three goals and five assists in 16 LaLiga appearances so far.

It will therefore take a huge bid to bring him to the Premier League.

Mo Salah standing firm

As per TEAMtalk’s own Graeme Bailey, Salah is refusing to apologise after his bombshell comments last week.

The Egyptian forward claimed Liverpool have ‘thrown me under the bus’ and that ‘someone wants me out of the club’, and he is holding his ground.

Salah was left out for the trip to Inter Milan and is expected to miss this weekend’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, too.

It is unclear whether the Reds icon will play for the club again, as he will head off to AFCON on Monday and could then leave via a January transfer.

Bailey revealed earlier this week that Salah is pushing to quit Liverpool, with his camp planning to ask for a contract termination.

There has been an update on exactly where the goal machine might go, too…

Trio of clubs tussle for Salah signing

Trusted reporter David Ornstein has confirmed our information that Saudi Arabia is Salah’s most likely destination, should he depart Liverpool.

Ornstein states that Al-Hilal, Al-Qadsiah and NEOM SC are all expressing interest in a stunning deal for Salah.

Neom have emerged as surprise suitors, given the fact they were promoted from the Saudi second tier last campaign.

However, notable players in their squad include Alexandre Lacazette, Said Benrahma and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Plus, the region of Tabuk, where Neom play, is close to Egypt, which could help them convince Salah to sign.

Our sources have already revealed that the Saudis are prepared to pay him an eye-watering £150million a year.

Big Marc Guehi update

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi remains a key target for Liverpool after they missed out on his capture in the summer.

Our transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested Liverpool could return with a January bid for Guehi following their recent struggles in defence.

Although, Oliver Glasner and Palace will only sanction a move if they get a solid replacement first.

Another worry for Liverpool is that Guehi is ‘open-minded’ about moving abroad, Jones states, amid interest from the likes of Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Under Bosman rules, foreign clubs can reach a pre-agreement with the England star from January 1 onwards.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Tuesday that Barca have made contact for Guehi, though Liverpool remain confident he will join them.