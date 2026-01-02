There has been an update on Liverpool target Rodrygo

Liverpool are on alert amid fresh claims Rodrygo is pushing to exit Real Madrid, while Mo Salah has been tipped to leave Anfield for European royalty.

Liverpool had a sublime summer window, spending over £440million to sign Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni. They broke their transfer record twice, first on Wirtz (£116m) and then on Isak (£125m).

But the new arrivals have had varying degrees of success, with Ekitike shining in comparison to Isak’s difficult start on Merseyside.

With Arne Slot’s side languishing in fourth place in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal, they could complete yet more signings in January…

Rodrygo plots Real Madrid departure

Rodrygo is ‘accelerating’ his next move and has been ‘put on the market’ by Madrid, according to Sport.

The Brazilian superstar ‘wants to leave’ Madrid and there is ‘no going back’. He made the decision ‘months ago’ and is determined to force through an exit after failing to leave the Bernabeu last summer.

Rodrygo is in ‘advanced talks’ to bring in a new agent who will aid his transfer, with England his most likely destination.

Paris Saint-Germain are the only other club with the financial power to sign Rodrygo, and they already have several elite forwards.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all expected to battle for Rodrygo’s capture. As things stand, Arsenal and City are seen as the ‘most likely destinations’, but the report suggests this could change given Liverpool’s underwhelming season so far.

Madrid want €100m (£87m) for Rodrygo, though Sport claim interested clubs could start the bidding at just €60m (£52m).

The 24-year-old is searching for a new club to get out of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’s shadow, and prove himself as a world-class forward.

Salah agents ‘offering’ star to top clubs

Fellow Spanish source Defensa Central claim Salah’s camp have been ‘offering him to clubs across Europe for a January transfer’.

Madrid have supposedly been ‘approached’, in a move which would see Salah and Rodrygo swap clubs.

However, Madrid have allegedly turned down the offer as they would rather spend big money on a younger attacker.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica have previously suggested Roma are planning an ambitious deal to take Salah back to Italy.

Despite all the speculation, Liverpool are determined to keep the 33-year-old and get him back to his best.

Salah is currently away on international duty with Egypt. He has been in great form at AFCON, having scored in both of his appearances so far.

Ordonez truth

Our sources have revealed what is really going on with Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez amid strong speculation about a potential Liverpool move.

Reports in South America have claimed Liverpool are ‘set to sign’ Ordonez in a £40m January deal.

But sources have shut down this talk, insisting it is wide of the mark.

Ordonez is on Liverpool’s radar as they spy centre-back recruits, but they are not even in talks with Brugge yet.