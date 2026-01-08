Liverpool are interested in signing a Barcelona forward, according to a report, having already agreed their third capture of the January transfer window.

Liverpool had a blockbuster summer, spending upwards of £440million to bolster their title-winning squad. The Reds signed Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni, while also smashing their transfer record on Florian Wirtz – and then again on Alexander Isak.

Even after such massive expenditure, Liverpool remain in a healthy financial position given the fact they sell so well and had quiet transfer windows during the 2024-25 campaign.

And they have reportedly turned to Barca in their quest for yet more attacking recruits…

€50m Liverpool bid drawn up

Liverpool have identified Barca star Roony Bardghji as their latest winger target, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Reds scouts have been impressed by Bardghji’s ‘dazzling’ performances for Barca this term and have ‘set their sights’ on landing him in a notable January deal, it is claimed.

Liverpool have prepared a €50m (£43m) ‘offer’ for the Swedish international. They are supposedly confident Barca will accept due to their recent financial issues.

Liverpool see Bardghji as a potential long-term successor for Mohamed Salah, as the report claims the Egyptian ace could head to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Bardghji is only 20 years old and has been viewed as a player with elite potential ever since breaking through at Copenhagen as a teenager.

While his record of two goals and four assists in 14 matches is not breathtaking, it is worth noting the wide man has been operating with limited game time off the bench.

He notched a goal and two assists as Barca thrashed Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, which may explain why Liverpool have been credited with interest.

Although, Fichajes is not one of the most reliable transfer news sources around. Instead, sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have joined Arsenal in making an enquiry for a superstar Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Triple signing

Liverpool have been working hard to future-proof their defence, with Noah Adekoya the first young centre-back to join.

The 19-year-old has arrived from Burnley after captaining their U18s side to silverware last season.

Even before the capture of Adekoya, Liverpool struck a deal for Austrian starlet Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

The 6ft 6in centre-half will spend the remainder of the season continuing his development at Austria Wien before joining Liverpool’s academy in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Arne Slot’s side have also ‘reached a verbal agreement’ for left-sided centre-back Mor Ndiaye.

Romano has given the transfer his ‘here we go’ confirmation, with Ndiaye set to join from Amitie FC in his native Senegal.

Wolves star eyed

Liverpool are watching the progress of breakout Wolverhampton Wanderers star Mateus Mane, we can confirm.

Wolves may be enduring a dreadful campaign, but Mane has seized his opportunity by scoring in back-to-back games against West Ham United and Everton.

Sources have told our transfer insider Graeme Bailey that Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all sent scouts to watch Mane net at Everton.

The 18-year-old striker is not expected to leave Molineux this month as he is focused on trying to help Wolves avoid the drop.

But that looks an extremely difficult task, and Mane will be a firm candidate to leave if Wolves’ relegation to the Championship is confirmed.