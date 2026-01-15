Liverpool could act on their long-standing interest in Sandro Tonali as he has been named as a candidate to leave Newcastle United this summer, according to reports.

Tonali has established himself as a vital player for Newcastle since the end of his betting ban in August 2024. He scored six times in 45 matches last season, helping the Magpies win the League Cup – their first trophy in 56 years – and qualify for the Champions League by finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Tonali has registered five assists in 30 appearances so far this term. While he has yet to score, the Italy international’s midfield partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton remains central to Newcastle’s success under Eddie Howe.

But Newcastle were forced into selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer for a British record fee, and there is speculation Tonali could be the next big name to leave St James’ Park.

On his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano discussed Tonali’s future amid interest from numerous elite clubs.

“Tonali will not leave Newcastle in January. Forget about it, impossible,” he said. “In Italy, the possibility for Tonali to return at this point is linked to Juventus. Juventus consider him their dream signing for 2026. They will be there.

“But on Tonali let me say that people close to the player also expect Premier League top clubs to arrive and jump on the case for the possibility to sign him.

“It’s going to be an interesting summer for Tonali, but it depends on Newcastle. They will control the story and the price – which will be important.”

Rousing the Kop suggest Liverpool could battle Juve for Tonali’s services, given their long-term admiration for him. Indeed, Liverpool made contact while he was still at Brescia and have watched the 25-year-old’s development closely ever since.

The report names Tonali as a blockbuster option for Liverpool amid their hunt for top stars to refresh the midfield.

Liverpool, Juventus converge on Sandro Tonali

Our transfer insider Dean Jones reported on Tonali’s potential move away from Newcastle on January 4. He revealed that Juve are confident they will be more credible candidates than Chelsea if the player becomes available this summer.

Sources indicate that Tonali would be open to a return to Italy, which would dent Liverpool’s hopes.

Wherever the former AC Milan star goes, he will likely cost huge money. Newcastle are protected by his contract, which runs until June 2028.

The Magpies originally paid £60million to bring Tonali to the Premier League, and some reports have suggested they now value him at well beyond £100m.

Liverpool transfer news: Winger signing ON; second midfield target

Meanwhile, Romano has given Liverpool a boost by confirming a top-class winger will be on the move this summer.

Tonali is not the only midfielder Liverpool are tracking, as they are also keen on an Eredivisie starlet.

A ‘bidding war’ could soon begin as the Reds are challenging Real Madrid for his capture.