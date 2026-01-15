Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool a boost in their pursuit of Yan Diomande, while Tottenham Hotspur have already had a move for him rejected by RB Leipzig.

Diomande only joined Leipzig from Spanish club Leganes in July but has burst onto the scene as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting forwards. The winger, who is right-footed but can play on either flank, has managed seven goals and four assists in 17 matches so far this term.

Diomande is a nightmare for defenders as he has explosive pace and fantastic dribbling skills, while his finishing is improving all the time.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all converged on the Ivorian, who Red Bull see as their best talent since Erling Haaland.

In his latest YouTube video, Romano confirmed that Diomande will leave Leipzig in a mega-money deal, though his potential suitors will have to wait until the summer before striking an agreement.

“If you think Yan Diomande will move in the summer? Yes. If you ask me if Diomande will move in January? I think this is going to be complicated because Leipzig already made big money in the summer. They don’t need money now,” the journalist said.

Romano revealed on Wednesday that Tottenham ‘already tried’ for Diomande in this window and were knocked back by Leipzig.

Liverpool appear to be in pole position for the electric 19-year-old as he said last week: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Reds tracking £104m-rated talent

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has reported extensively on Diomande’s situation in recent weeks. Indeed, he revealed on December 7 that Liverpool are watching the teenager’s situation closely and have sent scouts to watch him in action.

There have been suggestions Diomande could be signed for €60m (£52m) this month, but sources have laughed off such claims.

We understand it will actually take a colossal bid worth around €120m (£104m) to prise him away from Leipzig.

Given Diomande’s impressive versatility, he could either become Mo Salah’s successor on the right flank or replace Cody Gakpo on the left.

