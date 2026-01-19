Jurgen Klopp role revealed as Liverpool advance towards electrifying £100m forward signing

Liverpool are edging closer to the stunning signing of RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, with Fabrizio Romano having spoken about his future, while Jurgen Klopp has already played a key role in the winger’s career.

Diomande has already had a storied career, having left the Ivory Coast at a young age to forge a career in the United States. He joined Spanish side Leganes on a free transfer in January 2025 before earning a €20million transfer to Leipzig just six months later.

Diomande’s ascent has been rapid, as his record of seven goals and four assists in 18 games this season has seen him emerge as one of the Bundesliga’s most valuable assets.

Diomande is only 19 years old but can operate on either flank and can take on defenders with relative ease, while his finishing is steadily improving.

The nine-cap Ivory Coast international appears ready to become an elite star on the world stage, and Liverpool want to ensure they win the race for him.

The Reds have identified Diomande as a prime target to elevate their forward line and eventually move on from Anfield icon Mo Salah.

During a recent press conference, Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer revealed how Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer – legendary former Liverpool manager Klopp – was involved in Diomande’s signing.

“We saw the data and immediately knew that we had to take a detailed look at the player, both on video and in live matches, and that’s what we did,” Schafer said (via Bulinews).

“Our advantage was that we were there before he had even played 200 minutes in the league. We already knew he had the profile we were looking for that summer.

“We didn’t need to have five conversations about signing him because the profile was clear. It was a 100 per cent match from our side.

“It was clear to us that if we had the chance, we would go for it. When we started negotiations with Leganes, they said there was such high competition for the player that we needed to pay that amount if we wanted him.

“Leganes were clear, honest and transparent. It was a huge amount given where the player was at the time, but we knew he was our number one favourite.

“We wanted the player, even if we had to pay a little more than many expected. We didn’t care, because it was an ideal situation.

“We were even in touch with Jurgen Klopp and Mario Gomez [Red Bull’s technical director], who saw the data and video clips, and everybody said ‘go, go, go.’”

Yan Diomande wants blockbuster Liverpool move

Diomande’s prospective transfer to Liverpool has been ramping up in recent weeks. Indeed, on January 10 he said: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

While on January 15, Romano stated: “If you think Yan Diomande will move in the summer? Yes. If you ask me if Diomande will move in January? I think this is going to be complicated because Leipzig already made big money in the summer. They don’t need money now.”

Tottenham Hotspur recently made an approach to try and sign the teenager this month, but it was swiftly rejected.

Our sources have laughed off suggestions Liverpool or Manchester United could sign Diomande for just €60m (£52m) in January. We understand it will take a bid worth around €120m (£104m) to prise Diomande away from Leipzig, with Liverpool leading the race for a summer coup.

