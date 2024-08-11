Liverpool transfer roars towards completion as Fabrizio Romano reveals star’s stance on Anfield switch

Liverpool remains the only club across Europe’s top five leagues not to make a summer signing, but two players from LaLiga could be on their way to Anfield soon.

The Reds priority as things stand is to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who is available for £51m due to a release clause in his contract.

Reports suggest that Liverpool are willing to pay that fee and agreeing personal terms with the player is not expected to be an issue despite Sociedad’s attempts to convince him to stay.

Arne Slot is also keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to be a long-term replacement for Alisson and as previously reported, his top target is Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Mamardashvili, 23, is considered one of the best young shot-stoppers in Europe and made 37 appearances for Valencia last season, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

He also impressed for Georgia in Euro 2024 and that has only enhanced the interest in his signature.

Liverpool are one of the clubs chasing Mamardashvili and reports suggest that the Merseyside club want to sign him on a permanent deal and then send him out on loan for the coming season.

Alisson remains the undisputed no. 1 at Anfield but the Slot is seemingly planning for life without the 31-year-old.

Liverpool target ‘open’ to Anfield switch

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool’s interest in Mamardashvili is genuine and the goalkeeper is very interested in joining the Reds.

The talented Georgian is open to being sent out on loan and everything points towards a deal being completed this summer.

“What I can say, and I think this is also an important detail, is that Mamardashvili would also be keen on this possibility [of joining Liverpool],” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“So Mamardashvili is also open to saying, okay, I’m going to Liverpool, I’m not going immediately, because now the goalkeeper is Allison, but maybe in the future I will be Liverpool goalkeeper.

“So he’s ready to go on loan, but still being a Liverpool player. So Mamardashvili is open to that. Now depends on Liverpool. They have to decide what they want to do.”

Spanish outlets have suggested that Mamardashvili would be allowed to leave Valencia for a bid in the region of £30m.

Meanwhile, backup Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher continues to be linked with a move away from Anfield as he wants consistent game time elsewhere.

Slot doesn’t want to lose Kelleher but several clubs including Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Wolves are showing an interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

